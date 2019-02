A Democratic congressman recently told a television commentator about former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, “All witnesses have flaws.” In that he is correct. But regarding Cohen, who this week is testifying before the House Oversight Committee, he doesn’t just have flaws – he is a convicted felon. That warrants, under evidentiary rules, a challenge to the veracity of the witness.

Even more egregious, however, is that Cohen’s crimes include lying to Congress and fraudulent disclosures to obtain loans, all of which have led to his conviction and now, disbarment from the New York State Bar.

He is an inveterate liar.

Would any attorney ever put Cohen on the stand? Not without a ton of independent, corroborating evidence. Even the checks Cohen claims were drawn from the president’s private account prove nothing.

In any normal world, anything Cohen says would be immediately discarded because he is a pathological liar. But in Washington, the Democrats are giving him great credence because he will tell them what they want to hear. They hate President Trump so much that they will give this man of such odious character a platform to defame him, regardless of how unreliable a witness he is.

I commend the Democrats for their transparency – they are giving a forum to Cohen because he will help their efforts to impeach the president. They are at fault for believing a man who is a convicted liar, fraud and criminal, who has been disbarred, and who has violated his client’s confidence.

It is important to understand that a pathological liar always lies. If I believe him once or twice, I cannot be blamed. But once I know that he has a pattern of prevarication – that he always lies – it is my fault if I continue to believe what he says.

That’s where the Democrats are right now. They know that nothing Cohen says can be believed, but they will believe him anyway, because they want to. They understand that as Cohen anticipates his prison sentence, he will say anything to ameliorate the consequences of his lifetime of lies – including slandering President Trump.

Remember that the day after Trump won the election Democrats were already announcing their intent to impeach him. They didn’t have the votes until after the midterm elections, when they gained a majority in the House. Now, with enough votes in the lower chamber (though not in the Senate), the first witness they are calling to lay the foundation for their impeachment charges is the discredited Michael Cohen.

Cohen claims that Donald Trump is a cheat, a fraud and a conman. Watching his opening statement, I am convinced that Cohen is projecting – that Cohen is the cheat, the fraud and the conman. If Trump was the monster that Cohen claims, why did he work for Trump for ten years?

No one can honestly trust Michael Cohen, but the Democrats are willing to because they want to continue their attack on the president. If Democrats could feel shame, they should be feeling it now. But they won’t. Instead they will continue their quest to delegitimize the duly elected president of the United States.

