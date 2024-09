NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris faced the formidable challenge of reintroducing herself to the American public in August. With her approval rating hovering around 35%, it was crucial for her to redefine not only her image but also the vision she represents for the future. In just over a month, she has reshaped her entire campaign narrative and established a strong connection with voters.

To do this, her campaign implemented five strategic shifts in her language and messaging, effectively transforming her public persona.

While many may recognize me primarily as a pollster and researcher, my expertise extends beyond these roles. I am a messaging strategist focused not only on what candidates articulate but also on what resonates with the electorate. I examine how language fuels behavior change, often determining the outcomes of elections, whether candidates win or lose. This emphasis on language and messaging has informed my predictions in past elections—from Trump's victory in 2016 to Biden's triumph in 2020. As we look ahead to the 2024 race, I am beginning to observe significant shifts that could once again shape the electoral landscape.

Here’s a look at the strategic thinking behind those stategic shifts by Vice President Harris and their collective impact.

Shift #1 - From Fear to Empowerment: Emphasizing Hope and Joy

Previous messaging from the Biden team and Democrats often painted a grim picture of a potential second Donald Trump presidency, instilling fear among voters. However, Harris embraced a more optimistic approach, encouraging a transition from a mindset of fear to one rooted in "hope and joy." This shift not only served to uplift but also positioned her as a forward-thinking leader. Notable examples include:

Michelle Obama: "America, hope is making a comeback."

"America, hope is making a comeback." Bill Clinton : "Here are our problems; solve them. Here are our opportunities; seize them. Here are our fears; ease them. Here are our dreams; help us make them come true."

"Here are our problems; solve them. Here are our opportunities; seize them. Here are our fears; ease them. Here are our dreams; help us make them come true." Oprah Winfrey: "Let us choose joy!"

Shift #2 - From Defending Democracy to Fighting for Freedoms

The concept of democracy can often feel abstract and even tiresome, as seen in earlier messaging. With the Republican Party focusing on personal freedom, Harris successfully reclaimed the narrative by emphasizing individual freedoms—such as the right to vote, choose one's partner, and access reproductive health care.

This shift allowed her to resonate more personally with voters. Key examples of this narrative include:

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro: "While [Trump] cloaks himself in the blanket of freedom, what he's offering isn't freedom at all. Because it's not freedom to tell our children what books they're allowed to read, it's not freedom to tell women what they can do with their bodies … it sure as hell isn't freedom to say you can go vote, but he gets to pick the winner."

"While [Trump] cloaks himself in the blanket of freedom, what he's offering isn't freedom at all. Because it's not freedom to tell our children what books they're allowed to read, it's not freedom to tell women what they can do with their bodies … it sure as hell isn't freedom to say you can go vote, but he gets to pick the winner." Oprah Winfrey: "Every now and then, (freedom) requires standing up to life’s bullies."

Shift #3 - From "I" to "We": Collective Empowerment

For years, the Republican narrative has centered around a singular figure, Donald Trump, emphasizing individual leadership. In response, Harris strategically pivoted to a message centered on "we," underscoring the importance of collective action in overcoming challenges. This inclusive language aimed to build a broader coalition and foster unity among supporters. Examples of this messaging include:

Kamala Harris: "Together let’s write the next great chapter in the most extraordinary story ever told."

"Together let’s write the next great chapter in the most extraordinary story ever told." Tim Walz: "It’s the fourth quarter. We’re down a field goal, but we’re on offense, and we’ve got the ball... Our job, for everyone watching, is to get in the trenches and do the blocking and tackling."

Shift #4 - From Complacency to Urgency: Activating the Base

Harris recognized a sense of complacency among her supporters and aimed to instill a greater sense of urgency. The messaging evolved from "We can win because we’ve done it before" to "Let’s make sure we don’t lose like we did before."

Framing the election as a "fight for your lives," she emphasized the importance of active participation and that every vote counts. This urgency was captured in statements such as:

Michelle Obama: "Don’t sit around and complain about things. Do something!"

Shift #5—From a Serious Threat to a Unserious Man with Serious Consequences

For the past eight years, former President Donald Trump has been portrayed as a grave threat to democracy, often likened to a villain or even Hitler. However, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have strategically reframed their attacks, choosing to downsize Trump’s image rather than magnifying it. By labeling him as "unserious" and "weird," they shift the narrative, making him appear less formidable.

At the same time, they do not shy away from articulating the significant consequences of a second Trump presidency. Their messaging conveys that while he may be a small man, the impact of his leadership could be profoundly large and detrimental. This approach effectively diminishes his threat level while emphasizing the seriousness of the stakes involved.

Kamala Harris: "In many ways Donald Trump is an unserious man. But the consequences of putting him back in the White House are extremely serious."

"In many ways Donald Trump is an unserious man. But the consequences of putting him back in the White House are extremely serious." Tim Walz: "These are weird people on the other side. They want to take books away. They want to be in your exam room."

"These are weird people on the other side. They want to take books away. They want to be in your exam room." Barack Obama: "This is a 78-year-old billionaire who hasn’t stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago. The childish nicknames and crazy conspiracy theories and weird obsession with crowd size."

Like her or not, agree with her or not, through these strategic shifts, Kamala Harris successfully rebranded herself as a new leader for a new day.

Her ability to adapt messaging to resonate with voters has reinvigorated her campaign and positioned her as a formidable candidate in the political landscape.

