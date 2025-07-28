Wall Street utility takeovers may mean higher bills ahead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As data centers multiply across the United States, energy demand is increasing at a rapid pace. This has not escaped the notice of large investment firms from Wall Street. The likes of BlackRock and Blackstone are trying their very best to acquire utility companies in hopes of capitalizing on lucrative grid upgrades. On the other side of things, consumer advocates and regulators are raising alarms, worried that these moves prioritize profits over public service.

For your information, BlackRock and Blackstone are two of the biggest investment management firms in the world. They have trillions of dollars' worth of global assets and have become the go-to option for companies that need money. They have enormous influence across various industries and make money by investing in many different types of businesses.

BlackRock's bid for Minnesota Power sparks pushback

In a bold move last year, BlackRock's Global Infrastructure Partners, along with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, proposed acquiring Minnesota Power, a utility serving 150,000 customers. The acquisition, which could support tech companies with energy access for new data centers, received initial support from state agencies after negotiation. Even the Minnesota Department of Commerce dropped its opposition after reaching an agreement.

Judge warns of profit motives in BlackRock utility deal

However, Administrative Law Judge Megan J. McKenzie delivered a surprising recommendation on July 15th, urging regulators to deny the deal. She cited troubling signs that profit was the driving force behind the acquisition.

"The nonpublic evidence reveals the partners’ intent to do what private equity is expected to do — pursue profit in excess of public markets through company control," Judge McKenzie wrote. "The partners themselves have carefully committed to do very little."

It's important to note that the judge's recommendation is not final; state regulators will make the ultimate decision on whether the acquisition goes through.

Will Minnesota households pay the price?

Opposition is mounting from climate advocates and watchdogs. Nichole Heil from the Private Equity Stakeholder Project voiced concerns over financial burdens and rate hikes:

"No one in northern Minnesota wants higher utility bills solely to line the pockets of Wall Street-based private equity firms."

Electricity bills are already climbing nationwide. According to the Energy Information Administration, the average monthly household bill rose nearly 4% in April to $175 a month. This is the average for a single household using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity.

To address these concerns, the Minnesota Department of Commerce brokered a deal that includes key protections. These measures prohibit passing acquisition costs onto customers and preserve programs for low-income households.

"These commitments include a substantial array of additional public interest benefits, risk-mitigation tools and customer protections beyond those originally proposed," the agency noted.

What this means for you

If Wall Street giants like BlackRock and Blackstone acquire your local utility, rates could increase as they strive to maximize returns for their shareholders. Sure, they might improve the infrastructure and service, but history shows that when these types of companies come in, customers often end up paying more. They need to be kept in check to balance infrastructure investment while making energy affordable for regular Americans.

Kurt’s key takeaways

The rapid increase in demand for tech has made utility ownership a battleground between profit-driven investors and consumer advocates. While firms like BlackRock and Blackstone argue that their resources can modernize aging grids, critics warn of a future where reliability and affordability take a backseat. With regulators now at a crossroads, the outcome in Minnesota may set the tone for utility ownership nationwide.

Do you think companies like BlackRock and Blackstone owning utilities is a good thing? How long do you think consumer protection agencies can hold them off from hiking prices? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

