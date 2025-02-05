On Reagan’s birthday, how he and Trump helped Make America Great Again

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Every February 6, America celebrates the birthday of President Ronald Reagan — a president whose optimism, eloquence and unwavering love for his country defined an era. We not only loved him, we loved ourselves and who we were as Americans when he was president. He made us patriotic and proud, courageous and optimistic, and gave deep meaning to our values as we shone the torch of freedom all over the world under his leadership, inviting others to follow. And they did.

We miss Reagan and have missed those feelings of pride and optimism in America these past few years. But since January 20, it feels like Morning in America Again and as the sun is rising on the second term of President Donald Trump, there are similar emotions being evoked. Americans are celebrating.

Having worked for both presidents, I know well that Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump are two very different men with vastly different leadership styles, yet they share one love for America. And Americans. All Americans.

Reagan and Trump hail from very different worlds, but both wound up in the Oval Office – something that could only happen in America. Reagan was born into poverty in small-town Illinois, working his way up as a radio announcer, Hollywood actor, president of the Screen Actors Guild, and then governor of California, before becoming president. He understood the struggles of ordinary Americans because he had lived them.

Trump, by contrast, was raised in wealth and built his empire through real estate, doing so by working alongside the very people who build, make and fix America — like architects, concrete layers, plumbers, electricians and housekeepers. His work and his wealth did not insulate him from everyday Americans; it immersed him in their world and exposed him to their problems. And he saw that he could fix those problems.

Both men knew the heart and soul of this nation and loved and respected its hardworking, everyday people.

Another key similarity is their priority to communicating directly with the American public. Reagan did it through fireside chats, weekly radio addresses and Oval Office speeches to connect with Americans. His voice, warm and reassuring, instilled confidence and hope, and provided a vision for a better future which he invited us to create together.

Trump, by contrast, has leveraged the tools of today to communicate – Twitter / X, Truth Social, TikTok, impromptu and formal press interactions, inviting cameras and reporters into the Oval Office – all to help him reach millions of Americans instantly and unfiltered. His transparency and accessibility are unprecedented, ensuring Americans always know what he is promising – and what he is delivering.

While their methods were different, both presidents had a shared goal of bypassing the traditional gatekeepers in the media to speak directly to the American people and were beloved and trusted because of it.

Reagan originally coined the phrase "Make America Great Again," – and he delivered on it. After four years of malaise under President Jimmy Carter, Reagan reinvigorated a declining America, restoring it to its domestic greatness and international respect.

Similarly, Trump adopted that MAGA language and made it central to his own presidential campaigns, with the 2024 campaign in particular, echoing decline under President Joe Biden which was reminiscent of America in 1980 under Carter. Both Reagan and Trump shared a vision of restoring American prosperity, strength and pride – wanting Americans to be proud of themselves and their nation again.

Trump has also embraced Reagan’s philosophy of "peace through strength," advocating for a strong military and bold foreign policy to ensure America remains the dominant global power. This is done through strong words, bold action and the resources to ensure success. Rather than capitulating to America’s enemies, through American strength, clarity and resolve, both presidents believed we can avoid conflict from ever starting by taking a strong posture at the outset as a deterrent and being willing to take assertive, decisive action when needed.

Reagan was a unifier, his messages were always wrapped in affable, patriotic optimism. Trump, with his fighter’s instinct, has been seen as more divisive, but this toughness is precisely what Americans voted for and have come to admire in him. Reagan led in a different era, with a media environment that was far less hostile and wasn’t 24/7. Trump’s presidency has been forged in an era of hyper-partisanship and relentless opposition, requiring a different kind of leadership, one which Trump embodies.

The story of Reagan’s life, leadership and legacy has already been written, though history will continue to examine and judge it. His words and his actions will continue to stand up to scrutiny and reveal the heart of a man who loved America, loved Americans, and inspired the nation and changed the world. That is how he is remembered today and will continue to be.

Reagan made America believe in itself again and today Trump is fighting to restore that belief in Americans again. Trump has the unique opportunity to take the best of Reagan — his ability to inspire, unite and elevate American greatness — and combine it with his own fearless approach.

If Trump continues to channel Reagan’s optimism, strength and unwavering determination, combining it with his own ideas, ferocious defense of American interests, and commitment to bringing peace to the world, Donald Trump’s legacy will rival – or could even surpass – that of Reagan’s.

Today we remember and celebrate Ronald Reagan, who continues to inspire America and the world – and perhaps is even inspiring the current president as he is strengthening and refining his own place in history. Reagan’s life story has been written. This next chapter is Donald Trump’s to write.