Karl Rove: Protestors storm Capitol -- this is how mobs act, not patriots and all American hearts should ache

What happened at the U.S.Capitol on Wednesday afternoon – what we saw on our screens – should sicken anyone who loves America.

Yes, the First Amendment gives us all the right to peacefully protest.

But nothing contained within that right gives anyone the right to force doors and break windows in order to shut down a constitutionally prescribed meeting of the United States Congress.

People have been hurt on Wednesday and a great symbol of our republic desecrated. That’s not freedom of speech: it’s the work of thugs, mindless cretins who stride to the presiding officer’s chair in a chamber emptied by violence so they can mug for selfies.

LIVE UPDATES: PROTESTERS STORM CAPITOL, HALTING ELECTORAL VOTE CERTIFICATION

Some protestors scream that the Capitol is the people’s house and that they are the people. That’s the language of the violent left, of anarchists and ANTIFA, not of law-abiding Americans who love their Constitution and country.

It’s the language like we heard from the CHAZ zone in Seattle and on Chicago’s Miracle Mile as people mindlessly smashed storefronts.

It’s how mobs act, not patriots.

Those who defiled the chambers of the United States House and Senate, parading with Confederate flags and defying lawful orders to stop and disperse are nothing more than common criminals.

Those who defiled the chambers of the United States House and Senate, parading with Confederate flags and defying lawful orders to stop and disperse are nothing more than common criminals. They have stained America’s Capitol and thereby our national government in front of the entire world and they did it claiming they were doing this for us.

TRUMP DIRECTS NATIONAL GUARD TO CAPITOL BUILDING

Mr. President, the people who did this are responsible for their vile actions, but you brought them together today, asked them to share your anger and sent them down Constitution Avenue to the Capitol. It’s up to you to end this attack on our government and the rule of law by people declaring they act in your name and for your benefit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Two pathetically weak tweets followed by a video that didn’t condemn the violence won’t cut it, Mr. President.

It’s up to you to tell your followers that what some among them have done is unacceptable to you and the entire country.

You must promise justice will be meted out to those who broke into our Capitol just as you promised justice to those who tried to break into the Federal Courthouse in Portland.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a time when every American should ache for our country. The disruption of Wednesday’s Constitutionally mandated meeting of the House and Senate to receive the votes of the electors is a disgraceful moment.

May God protect our country in this moment of peril.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM KARL ROVE