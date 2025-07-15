Expand / Collapse search
President Trump's historic year, threats to class of 2025, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

Fox News Staff
Sean Hannity: This will not stop the Trump admin from doing its job Video

Sean Hannity: This will not stop the Trump admin from doing its job

Fox News host Sean Hannity discusses the first six months of President Donald Trump's second term and looks back on the attempt on his life in Butler, Pa. on 'Hannity.'

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

HANNITY – Fox News host discusses the first six months of President Donald Trump's second term and looks back on the attempt on his life in Butler, Pa. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – Just how bad were the Biden and Harris campaigns? Continue reading…

DOWN IN THE DUMPS – Democrats' identity crisis shows no sign of getting better. It's actually getting worse. Continue reading…

DREAMS DENIED – Study reveals threats to class of 2025. Fixing them should be Job No. 1. Continue reading…

RAPID REBOOT – China is exploiting our government's tech weakness. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor highlights a standoff in the sky. Continue watching…

Friday Follies: Arroyo highlights a standoff in the sky Video

DEMOCRAT SENATOR – We need to fix FEMA with local control. Continue reading…

TEXAS STRONG – How belief helps us endure natural disasters. Continue reading…

BROADCAST BIAS – Networks downplay violent attacks on ICE to push immigration agenda. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

07.15.25

