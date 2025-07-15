President Trump's historic year, threats to class of 2025, and more from Fox News Opinion

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.
HANNITY – Fox News host discusses the first six months of President Donald Trump's second term and looks back on the attempt on his life in Butler, Pa. Continue watching…
HUGH HEWITT – Just how bad were the Biden and Harris campaigns? Continue reading…
DOWN IN THE DUMPS – Democrats' identity crisis shows no sign of getting better. It's actually getting worse. Continue reading…
DREAMS DENIED – Study reveals threats to class of 2025. Fixing them should be Job No. 1. Continue reading…
RAPID REBOOT – China is exploiting our government's tech weakness. Continue reading…
RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor highlights a standoff in the sky. Continue watching…
DEMOCRAT SENATOR – We need to fix FEMA with local control. Continue reading…
TEXAS STRONG – How belief helps us endure natural disasters. Continue reading…
BROADCAST BIAS – Networks downplay violent attacks on ICE to push immigration agenda. Continue reading…
CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…