Deroy Murdock: Pelosi, Democrats slowing PPP relief -- They should be forced to explain why

Let’s not hear one more consonant from Democrats and their housekeepers in the left-wing media about President Donald J. Trump’s allegedly slothful response to the COVID-19 crisis. Democratic lawmakers and leftist journalists now are slowing things, on purpose. And that’s far, far worse.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) degraded herself on March 29 by telling CNN: “As the president fiddles, people are dying.” NBC’s Chuck Todd recently asked Joe Biden, “Do you think there is blood on the president’s hands considering the slow response?”

Somehow, while fiddling with bloody hands, President Trump managed to impose his ban on alien-arrivals from China on January 31, one day after the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic. Since then, among many things, Team Trump has:

deployed two hospital ships, some of whose medical personnel have disembarked to relieve their counterparts on shore.

ordered construction of 21 temporary infirmaries housing 8,540 medical-station beds.

rallied unprecedented private-sector initiatives and public–private partnerships.

accelerated trials of potential vaccines and the current or imminent use of 35 different therapeutics.

inspired Abbott Laboratories’ five-minute COVID-19 test.

underwritten 11,000 of 29,000 National Guard personnel whom governors have activated.

supplied, as of today, via Project Air Bridge flights and other means, at least 10 million medical gowns, 44.5 million N95 masks, 63.5 million surgical masks, and 524 million gloves.

reversed the ventilator shortage, with 10,000 units delivered, as of Thursday. Indeed, America suddenly is so awash in life-saving breathing equipment that Andrew Cuomo, Democratic governor of hard-hit New York, announced Wednesday via Twitter: “In our hour of need, other states stepped up to help us. We promised we would do the same. We will be sending 100 ventilators to Michigan and 50 ventilators to Maryland.”

While Trump stayed busy “not responding,” Democrats hurled wrenches into the works. On the brink of bipartisan passage of COVID-19 relief, filibustering Senate Democrats stalled the $2.2 trillion CARES Act for five business days last month. Pelosi abused this national emergency to demand taxpayer dollars for the musician-hating Kennedy Center, subsidies for windmills and solar panels, an ingenious ruse to fund illegal-alien-criminal-coddling fugitive cities, a federal ban on voter-ID cards, and loads more that would have done zero to remedy this homicidal virus or its economic aftermath.

