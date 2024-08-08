My Olympic-sized message to Team USA is to embrace the spirit of the games

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 9/11 comeback pitch by President George W. Bush galvanized the nation. The emotion on the president’s face, the FDNY jacket he wore to recognize the first responders, and the crowd’s roaring chant of "USA" made that into one of the greatest moments in history. Sports have unified America and promoted patriotism, but most importantly, sports have brought hope back into the hearts of Americans.

But I was deeply saddened to see that the start of the 2024 Olympics brought division, sacrilegious imagery and even calls by some to boycott the games. After the horrific assassination attempt on President Donald Trump, Americans are desperate for unity, courage and hope, which I was hoping would come from the 2024 Olympic Games. I don’t care if you are rich or poor, White or Black — we are all Americans, and it is time to come together.

The Olympic Games are tough competition for hard-earned glory, as athletes fought hard to bring their best and compete among the best in the world. Our Olympic athletes have an incredible mantle to uphold. They each fought to bring their country, communities and families the glory of a medal and recognition on the international stage.

As a country, we’ve weathered a revolution, a Civil War, two World Wars, and a homeland attack, and yet, we stand strong and tall like the stars and stripes waving in the wind. The strength of our swimmers, the diligence and precision of our gymnasts, and the tenacity of our runners all displayed some of the best American traits. The spirit inside Olympic athletes who train and push forward is the same spirit within the heart of each American.

It is at this time that I am reminded of the resiliency of the American people, and this is what I hope motivated our Olympic athletes to compete. Now, I’ve coached some important teams and weathered some storms, but never in my life have I felt more of an urgency for peace and unity. This is my best coaching advice to the Olympians on taking center stage: Take this opportunity to bring your love of country, your patriotism and your American spirit onto an international stage. Take this time to put aside individual ideologies and give our country a moment to come together, a moment to unite. Let these games be a chance to unify our nation above all else.

The Olympic Games are a time to recognize that even as we fight for a gold medal and compete fiercely for the honor, the games are now ending with athletes from around the world standing side by side. Despite race, class or nationality, they stand together in unity and peace. The Olympians have been given this unique opportunity to display great peace through strength.

And this is my encouragement to the 2024 USA Olympic athletes: Take time to remember our history. America has weathered many storms, and America has faults, but it is part of our job to carry the mantle of Team USA proudly. Because, in the end, you are not competing for yourselves, your sponsors or even your families. At the end of the day, you’ve been chosen to compete at the request of your country.

You competed for the American people. You competed for the 10-year-old girl watching the games from the floor of her living room. You competed for the first responders, military members, doctors, teachers and everyone who serves the people in our country so faithfully. You competed first for the American people.

You competed to showcase to them and the world that despite tumultuous politics, despite divisive times, the American people are, first and foremost, united.

Twenty-two years ago, I was humbled to coach the first American college football game after 9/11, in fact, just nine days after the horrific events took place. As the eyes of the nation were upon us, I’ve never felt more unity and passion from a crowd. A crowd unified around each other, around both teams, and around our entire country. It was a field of hope, and I’ll never forget it.

President George W. Bush used sports to bring hope back into the heart of every American as he threw the historic first pitch in front of thousands at Yankee Stadium and millions more watching from their living rooms. Let us take this same opportunity to showcase the spirit of America, of people who, against all odds, remain united and free.