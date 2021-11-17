When 'old friends' Biden and China's Xi met, it was bad for America

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On Monday evening China’s President Xi once again bullied President Biden and in turn, the American people.

President Biden has spent months attempting to convince America and the world that he would stand up to President Xi, and that it was "pure business" between the two leaders; that they were not "old friends." But Xi started by greeting Biden as an "old friend," an act of rhetorical bullying in a meeting that only benefitted the Chinese Communist Party and China’s president.

It was Biden who quiesced to Xi’s demand for the virtual summit, which served to legitimize the global malign acts of the Chinese Communist Party and damage America’s prestige.

It was Xi who had a clear agenda of intimidating Biden, and when matched against his weakness, ended in the American president talking for talking’s sake strengthening Xi and the Chinese, and eroding American power.

What is notable is what was not discussed in their three and a half hour summit; the global coronavirus pandemic and its causes that has killed over five million people globally and upended our economy.

Biden failed to press Xi for a more thorough investigation into the causes of the pandemic and did not demand accountability for the spread of the deadly virus.

He also had no agenda to hold China accountable for the Xinjiang genocide, the Hong Kong abomination, Taiwanese intimidation, sweeping IPR theft, global predatory trade and economic activities, and bellicose military postures. Instead, Biden’s posture for the summit was one of moral capitulation and the surrender of American leadership and values to the Chinese Communist Party.

While Biden may have offered impotent verbal protests to Xi over some of these topics; it amounts to little more than talk without the backing of strong action to deter or hold the Chinese accountable for their predatory actions.

The reason for Biden’s weakness in regard to China is simple. He refuses to see China in the same way Xi and the Chinese Communist Party view the United States, as an adversary.

Biden would rather view China through the naïve lens of "competitor." Make no mistake, a country that is building its nuclear capabilities, enlarging its military and increasing their military research and development on the scale of China, and a country that has committed acts of espionage toward the American economy, is not a competitor; they are an adversary with which to be reckoned.

Affording Xi with a friendly White House call in search of the illusive "cooperation" from the Chinese Communist Party will demoralize our friends and allies that have been bullied by the CCP and who are counting on the United States to use its strength to stand up to their aggression.

The Biden approach to the CCP is based upon the fantasy that if we are more accommodating to the bully, the bully will stop being a bully.

Throughout modern history, the name for that policy is called appeasement. And it has always ended badly.

We in the Trump administration understood that appeasing adversaries, whether it was the Iranians, Russians or the Chinese, would lead to outcomes detrimental to the safety and security of Americans, and so we dealt with them from a position of strength leading to a more peaceful world and better outcomes for the American people.

Biden’s summit only served to galvanize the CCP’s aggressive posture that makes the world less safe and undermines our credibility as force for good around the globe.

