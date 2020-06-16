Nicole Gelinas: NYC murder rate spikes — here's what it means for the city

There’s something going on out there on the streets. No, not that — we all know that New York’s political class is encouraging tens of thousands to protest endlessly in a pandemic.

DEROY MURDOCK: GEORGE FLOYD UNREST AND AMERICAN RACISM

Something else: The same pols are ­ignoring the biggest pre-summer spike in murder Gotham has seen in 30 years.

For decades now, people traumatized by the death toll exacted in New York’s killing years — 2,262 people killed in 1990 — have warned of impending ­reversion. Starting many Januaries, the smallest increase in homicide is seen as a return to the “bad old days.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

So far, these warnings have proved false. Give Mayor Bill de Blasio credit: He has always understood that an increase in the murder rate would equal his own political failure.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2017, New York City saw a low of 292 murders, and no sustained alarming increases since.

Until 2020, Hizzoner managed a high-wire act made possible by sheer good luck.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE REST OF THIS COLUMN IN THE NEW YORK POST