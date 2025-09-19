There is nothing compassionate about providing so-called gender-affirming care

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When will the left be willing to admit that "gender-affirming care" is toxic and unloving? We are seeing the deadly results of an affirming culture, as evidenced by the Minneapolis Catholic school shooting by a trans-identifying male and other shootings that have happened by trans-identifying people. There have been at least seven shootings by trans-identifying people since 2018, if not more, as mainstream media purposely obfuscates those details.

Even Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, who was romantically involved with a trans-identifying male, was clearly steeped in gender-affirming ideology.

It's getting more difficult for the media to ignore as more people openly detransition with deep emotional and physical damage left over. The Minneapolis shooter indicated in his manifesto that he wanted to detransition. But he seemed to feel that wasn’t an option. We know there is deep societal pressure to continue and not admit a mistake, especially for young people. They are shamed by the community that once hailed them as "brave."

DC WATCHDOG SUES FOR DOCS ON ‘MODERN-DAY TUSKEGEE EXPERIMENTS’ GIVING TRANSGENDER RX TO YOUTH

Still, today, if a teen expresses a struggle with gender identity, the medical community rushes to say that the new gender should be affirmed and supported in the delusion that the teen was born in the wrong body. And the parents are emotionally blackmailed and told that if they do not comply with gender ideologues, their children will commit suicide. Next follows prescriptions for puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, which, despite the hype, do not "just pause" gender development, but risk conditions like infertility and osteoporosis. And then children are pushed into life-altering surgeries and a life of dependency upon Big Pharma.

This is not compassion; it is cruelty disguised as "empathy." Under the guise of empathy, so-called "gender-affirming care" drowns out truth, affirms delusions instead of addressing them, and only deepens pain and identity confusion. To a child struggling with gender identity, "empathy" says: "I feel your pain. You’ll never be good enough unless you take experimental drugs that will damage your endocrine system indefinitely, and you'll never heal until you irreversibly remove your healthy breasts and reproductive organs."

Alternatively, biblical compassion says: "I feel your pain. But the truth is that God made your body exactly as He intended, and I cannot affirm your confusion about your gender. I love you, so I will walk with you as we seek help and your mind heals." Compassion without truth is apathetic and cruel, but truthfulness communicated gracefully is compassionate. Speaking the truth in love means we don't affirm a mental illness and a medical regimen that destroys their hearts, minds and bodies.

FEDERAL COURT REJECTS CHALLENGE TO OKLAHOMA LAW BANNING GENDER TRANSITION TREATMENT FOR MINORS

Chloe Cole, Prisha Mosley, Luka Hein and Soren Aldaco are just four biological females who have filed lawsuits against medical providers because, as teens, they were rushed into gender-affirming care without first going through extensive mental health services. To date, there have been 28 lawsuits for wrongful death and medical malpractice against gender-affirming care providers.



Many other children and teens have been deceived by the medical community that took advantage of them under the veil of gender-affirming care. Drug companies make a fortune ($1.73 billion) from pushing cross-sex hormones. Hospitals and doctors have built their practices from procedures that permanently mutilate children’s bodies. And this can all happen before they are legally adults.

Even the American Medical Association (AMA), the professional association and lobbying group of physicians, has opposed state legislation to restrict gender-affirming care. AMA President Jesse Ehrenfeld, the first openly gay AMA president, was quoted as saying, "It is imperative that we expand, not contract, care for trans youth." Are the drug companies paying the AMA to go along with this gender delusion?

DEMOCRATIC STATES SUE TRUMP ADMIN OVER ENDING SEX CHANGE SURGERIES FOR MINORS

The Trump administration has been pushing back, signing an executive order to protect children under age 19 from receiving puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, or sex-change surgeries. A May 2025 Health and Human Services report found that gender-affirming care causes irreversible harm and can lead to a host of life-altering mental and physical disorders.



The Department of Justice is also reportedly considering restricting guns for trans-identifying people. For those 21 states that have enacted red flag laws, they should discuss it. But clearly it is time for NIH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to seriously study the impact of cross-sex hormones, especially in concert with other drugs. When under 1% of the population has been responsible for over 10% of the mass shootings, we should all be calling our woke health community to account.

To date, 27 states have passed laws to protect children from the harm of gender-affirming care. Concerned Women for America research found that at least 26 hospitals and clinics offering gender-affirming care have closed, stopped performing surgeries, or halted gender-affirming care altogether.

That is a step in the right direction. We also need to ensure that anyone struggling with gender dysphoria can receive conversion therapy. Twenty-four states, plus Washington, D.C., have banned "conversion" therapy, using tropes of failed, past malpractice. Five states have partial bans. Why are we banning a way for gender-confused youth to have access to real mental health services when it is clearly so critical?

We cannot let this gender-affirming care model stand. We need to be able to support those questioning their gender, to meet them with real mental health counseling, and to tell them they are exactly the way God created them – male or female. We need to stop placating sad, hurt children with lies, drugs, or scalpels.