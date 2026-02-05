No, Rep Crockett, driving an 80,000-pound truck is not the same as driving a rental car

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As someone who has spent decades training professional truck drivers, I take highway safety very seriously. America’s economy depends on a national freight network that moves goods through every state, across every major highway corridor, and into every community. When safety standards for commercial drivers are weakened anywhere, the consequences ripple across the entire country, putting motorists, supply chains and professional drivers at risk.

That’s why I was deeply troubled by recent remarks from Democratic Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett during a House Judiciary Committee hearing, suggesting that English language proficiency is not necessary to safely operate a commercial motor vehicle. She equated it to the same practice as someone driving a rental car in a foreign country where they might not speak the language. Her assertion is misguided, dangerous and dismissive of the professionalism of America’s truck drivers.

Operating an 80,000-pound commercial vehicle is not remotely comparable to driving a passenger vehicle. A commercial driver is not simply following turn-by-turn directions from point A to point B. They are navigating complex highway systems, responding to emergency situations, complying with law enforcement instructions, interpreting roadside signage, understanding weather alerts, and coordinating with dispatchers, first responders and inspectors — often under intense pressure. English language proficiency is fundamental to every one of those responsibilities.

Across the United States, commercial trucks move agricultural products from rural communities, consumer goods through major interstate corridors and critical supplies to ports, factories, hospitals and distribution centers. From coast to coast, our economy relies on professional drivers to keep freight moving safely and efficiently. That makes strong, consistent safety standards not a regional concern, but a national imperative.

Federal law has long required commercial drivers to demonstrate English language proficiency for good reason. A commercial driver’s license is not a checkmark on a piece of paper — it is a promise to the public. It tells every motorist sharing the road that the person behind the wheel of that truck has been properly trained, evaluated and held to consistent safety standards. Weakening or downplaying those requirements undermines trust in the Commercial Driver's License (CDL) itself.

This debate cannot be divorced from a broader reality confronting the trucking industry. Across the country, regulators are uncovering bad actors who cut corners on training, falsify records, or exploit loopholes to push unqualified drivers onto public roads. These so-called "CDL mills" don’t just endanger safety — they devalue the hard work of legitimate drivers and reputable training schools that do things the right way.

As a training professional and chairman of the Commercial Vehicle Training Association (CVTA), I see the difference every day between real, rigorous instruction and sham operations that promise "fast" or "guaranteed" licenses. True commercial driver training takes time. It involves classroom instruction, hands-on skills development, supervised behind-the-wheel training, and clear communication between instructors and students. None of that works without a shared language.

To be clear, this is not about exclusion. Trucking has always been a pathway to opportunity for people from diverse backgrounds. CVTA supports expanding the workforce — but growth must never come at the expense of safety. Lowering standards does not solve labor shortages; it creates more crashes, more fatalities, more scrutiny and, ultimately, fewer good jobs.

Our drivers — professional men and women who earn their living the right way — deserve better than to have their work trivialized. Suggesting that language proficiency doesn’t matter insults the professionalism of drivers who take pride in mastering a demanding craft and meeting high expectations every single day.

The solution is not new laws or political talking points. The solution is consistent, nationwide enforcement of existing safety requirements. Regulators must fully enforce entry-level driver training rules, conduct meaningful audits and shut down fraudulent operators wherever they exist. Every state should continue partnering with federal agencies to ensure every CDL on the road represents real training, real accountability and real competence.

When you see a truck in the next lane, you should be confident that the driver can read the signs, understand emergency instructions, and respond correctly in a crisis. That confidence begins with maintaining — and enforcing — standards that put safety first.

We owe that to our drivers and the traveling public.