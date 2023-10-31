Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Opinion Newsletter

The next September 11, what 'Friends' are for, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Sean Hannity: The next Sept. 11 is ‘certainly’ being plotted from inside the US Video

Sean Hannity: The next Sept. 11 is ‘certainly’ being plotted from inside the US

FOX News host Sean Hannity breaks down the ‘chaos’ in the U.S. and around the world under President Biden.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

HANNITY – Fox News host on how the next Sept. 11 is ‘certainly’ being plotted from inside the US. Continue reading…

WRONG TURN – This UAW demand is a big mistake. It's already failed in China. Continue reading…

WHAT ‘FRIENDS’ ARE FOR – Trying to make sense of Matthew Perry’s death. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – The left's built-in excuse for their failed ideas is white supremacy. Continue reading…

BIDEN FAMILY ‘LOANS’ – Congress owes it to the American people to learn the truth about the Biden family business. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Biden unveils AI protocols — but he may need some to finish his term. Continue watching…

Seen and Unseen: Biden unveils AI protocols — but he may need some to finish his term Video

THIS BUD'S STILL NOT FOR YOU – Bud Light, UFC deal reveal two possibilities of what's really going on. Continue reading…

RUBIO & MCCORMICK – We have one word for terror supporters who abuse our broken visa system. Continue reading…

10 MILLION – Biden allows epic flood of illegals into US and here's the real reason why. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

This article was written by Fox News staff.