SEAN HANNITY: The world is imploding, US more divided than ever under Biden

SEAN HANNITY: Welcome to "Hannity" and also welcome to Biden's disaster of America. Now, tonight, Israeli soldiers, they are on the ground in Gaza battling Hamas. Other units from the IDF they are clashing with Hezbollah in Lebanon. Americans and hundreds of others, they are still being held hostage underground in Gaza, a network of 300 miles of underground terror tunnels to kill Israelis and to take them hostage. That is the war that Hamas has been waging against Israel, now going on for decades. Now it's time for Israel to win this war. At the same time, we have U.S. soldiers in Iraq and Syria. They continue to come under attack from Iranian proxies all around the region. We have two powerful U.S. carrier strike groups that are now in the Mediterranean Sea, not far from Israel. Keep in mind, this is your state of the world under your president, Joe Biden.

And in our country, a level of antisemitism, outright left-wing bigotry and hatred. It is on the rise in a way I never thought I'd see in my lifetime. And I doubt many of you thought you'd see in yours. And by the way, have you noticed the border is an utter disaster? Under Joe Biden, over eight million illegal immigrants will cross into this country by the end of this year. Maybe as high as nine, maybe as high as 10 million. That is roughly the population of New York City. This is your State of the Union under Joe Biden, your president. This includes, by the way, at our border, 659 people from Iran. Why are Iranians coming to our border? 538 from Syria, along with thousands of others, special interest aliens from the Middle East. Why are they coming here? Who's paying for them to come here? Why isn't there any real vetting of the people crossing that border? Because I'll tell you right now, the next 9/11 is almost certainly being plotted and planned from inside our country. Thank you, Joe Biden.

Now to the Democrats watching this program tonight. The ones that voted for Joe Biden. I ask you tonight, are you happy? Are we not better than this? Is this what you wanted? Is this what it looks like when, quote, the adults are back in charge? Because in 2021, it was Joe Biden who promised to lower the temperature, unite the country. He said our borders were closed and secure. They have lied to us again and again and again. But after three years of nothing but weakness, lying, dishonesty, confusion from a guy, frankly, that can barely speak or walk. The world is imploding and America is even more divided than ever. Weakness always invites this kind of chaos. But don't worry. Because, according to his brilliant Vice President, Joe Biden, is alive and running for reelection. He's actually alive. What a standard.