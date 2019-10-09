Newt Gingrich: The resistance against Trump began the day he was elected -- This is not an impeachment process

The fake impeachment movement taking place is part of an ongoing effort to drive President Trump from office. It is part of a determination on the left that Trump must be expelled from the White House.

This coup attempt – which is exactly what it is – has nothing to do with evidence or any single accusation. As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said when asked what she would do if the whistleblower accusation involving Ukraine collapsed, “We have many other, shall we say, candidates for impeachable offense in terms of the Constitution of the United States, but this one is the most understandable by the public.”

In other words, no matter the evidence and no matter how many times President Trump and his team knock down the attack, there will always be another effort designed to drive him from office.

This "destroy President Trump" coup effort developed in the first 24 hours after the 2016 election.

On Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, a left-wing group announced emergency protests against Donald Trump in six cities that day. Within 24 hours of Trump being declared president, left-wing activists were gathering in Chicago, Los Angeles, Sacramento, New York City, San Francisco, and Albuquerque. As the organizers at Act Now to Stop and End Racism (ANSWER) announced:

In a shock result, Donald Trump has been elected president - but the people can rise up and defeat his bigoted, extreme right-wing agenda! The ANSWER Coalition is mobilizing across the country to organize and take part in emergency actions.

As one of my colleagues discovered, these gatherings were just the beginning. Below, we’ve compiled a partial list of the first week’s intense reaction from the left.

The left’s first reaction was simply to protest Trump's election. It was essentially a protest against democracy and our electoral system.

After weeks of sometimes violent protests, the anti-Trump movement realized that simply shouting and causing public nuisance wasn’t going to get them what they wanted. It didn’t take long for the members of the left to find impeachment was the best vehicle for their coup to drive the president from office.

By Dec. 15, about five weeks after the presidential election and roughly five weeks before the presidential inauguration, Vanity Fair published an article by Emily Jane Fox headlined “Democrats are Paving the Way to Impeach Donald Trump.” The focus at that phase of the effort was the family business, the Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C. and possible personal financial improprieties (all of which disappeared within a few weeks and were replaced by "Russian collusion" as the focus of Democratic coup efforts).

By the day of the inauguration, January 20, 2017, the impeachment hunger was great enough that the Washington Post headlined Matea Gold’s article "The Campaign to Impeach President Trump Has Begun."

As I wrote in my bestselling book, "Understanding Trump and Trump’s America," this effort to drive President Trump from the White House has never been about finding truth. It has always been about subverting the will of the people.

You are not watching an impeachment process. You are in year three of an attempted coup d’etat, which started the day the president was elected. The evidence is there for anyone who wants to look.

Post-Election Protest Timeline

November 9, 2016

“Not Our President’: Protests Erupt Across the Bay Area After Trump’s Stunning Presidential Victory” - NBC Bay Area

“Anti-Trump Alaskans Talk Unity, Look Ahead at Candlelit Gathering” - Anchorage Daily News

“Thousands Join Anti-Trump Protests Around Country” - ABC 13

“Trump Victory Sets Off Protests On Both Coasts” - CBS Miami

“Hundreds Gather in Portland Following Trump’s Victory” - WGME 13

“Anti-Trump Demonstrators Take to DC’s Streets” - NBC Washington

“Anti-Trump Protests in Multiple American Cities Including Winston-Salem” - Fox 8

“Anti-Trump protest takes Tempe streets” - NBC 12

“Fires Erupt, Vandalism Reported at Anti-Trump Protest in Oakland” - ABC 7

“Thousands Protest Trump Election in LA, Block 101 Freeway Downtown” - ABC7

“‘Love Trumps Hate’: Protestors March Through Atlanta After Election” - WXIA

“Donald Trump Victory Sparks Protests in Downtown Detroit” - WXYZ Detroit

“Protests in Major Cities for Second Day After Trump’s Victory” - CBS News

“Anti-Trump Protests Break At The University Of Michigan” - NBC 6

“Anti-Trump Protesters March Through Richmond For 2nd Night” - NBC 12

“Nationwide Protests Continue as Obama and Trump Strike Conciliatory Tone” - NBC

“Oxnard Students Took To The Streets Protesting Trump” - VC Star

“#NotMyPresident Protests in Downtown Greensboro” - WFMY News

“Louisville’s “Not My President” Protest Wraps Up” - WLKY

“Hundreds of Anti-Trump Protesters Close Down I-94 in Minneapolis” - CBS Minnesota

“Anti-Trump Demonstrations Continue in Philadelphia for Second Night” - CBS Philly

“Anti-Trump Protesters March to Iowa Capital” - The Des Moines Register

“Students Hold Anti-Trump Protests at Texas State University” - KSAT 12

“‘Ignite Your Right: Humanity Against Trump’ Protest Friday at UMass” - Amherst Wire

November 11, 2016

“Second Anti-Trump Protest of The Day Takes to Nashville Streets” – The Tennessean

“More North Texas Anti-Trump Protests Planned Tonight” - CBS DFW 11

“Anti-Trump Protesters Gather in Downtown Miami, Block Traffic” - CBS Miami

“Anti-Trump Protesters Take To The Streets In Grand Rapids” - The Collegiate

“Denver High School Students Walk Out of Class in Anti-Trump Protest” – The Denver Channel

“Vanderbilt Students Protest Trump, Shout ‘Not My President’” – The Tennessean

“Anti-Trump Protesters Block I-80 in Iowa City” - KCRG

“Anti-Trump Protesters Gathered in Southwest Bakersfield Friday” - 23 ABC Bakersfield

“200 Gather In Burlington For Afternoon Anti-Trump Rally” – The Burlington Free Press

“Round Three of Anti-Trump Protests in Dallas” - WFAA

“Dallas And Fort Worth Streets Filled With Anti-Trump Protesters For Third Day” - WFAA

“Anti-Trump Protests Flare in Large US Cities for 3rd Day” - VOA News

“Protesters in Royal Oak March Against Trump and Bigotry” – The Detroit Free Press

“Dozens Protest in Olympia: ‘No KKK, No Fascist USA, No Trump’” - My Northwest

“SUNY New Paltz Students Protest Trump Presidency” – The Times Herald-Record

“Anti-Trump Protests in Michigan and Around the Nation” - The Detroit News

“Anti-Trump Protests Held in CT” - Eyewitness News 3

November 12, 2016

“Not Their President: UI Students Protest Trump’s Election” - The News Gazette

“Anti-Trump protests at UNCG, UNCW” – WCNC Greensboro, SC

“Students Hold Anti-Trump Protest on Campus” - WECT 6 News Wilmington, NC

“Anti-Trump Protest: Marchers Burn American Flag, Fail to Block Interstate” – The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

“Trump Protesters Take Over Downtown San Antonio” - My San Antonio

“Anti-Trump Protesters March at VCU: ‘We Do Not Respect Blatant Sexism’” - CBS 6

“U.S. Protesters March Against Trump Presidency for Fifth Day” - Reuters

“8,000 Anti-Trump Marchers Flood Downtown Los Angeles; Many Fear Immigration Policy” - The Los Angeles Times

“Thousands Protest Against Trump in Chicago” - WGN9

November 13, 2016

“7 Arrested In Indianapolis Anti-Trump Protest, Where Hundreds Gathered” - USA Today

“Day Five of Anti-Trump: Protests Continue in a Number of Cities” – NBC

