Newt Gingrich: Why the Republican future looks bright to me (and Pelosi is already afraid of 2022)

The national Democrats' biggest achievement to date is passing a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that only directs 9 percent of its funding to COVID-19 relief.

The very first bill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduced in this Congress, after months of a health crisis, lost jobs, lockdowns, and fear, was legislation aimed at federalizing elections, bailing out Democratic allies, and ensuring Democrats remain in power, regardless of what Americans want.

There’s a reason Pelosi and the White House are putting all their momentum behind an agenda that most Americans oppose: They know this is the only chance they will get.

Pelosi knows her party can’t keep the U.S. House of Representatives in Democratic Party hands through the 2022 elections.

So, until January 2023, she’s going to use every moment to pay off political friends, pass as many radical left-wing bills as possible, and do everything in her power to erase everything President Donald Trump accomplished – regardless of how it helped Americans.

This is what I discussed on my podcast "Newt’s World" with Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (who I believe will be Speaker McCarthy in 2023).

Pelosi knows she can’t win because (aside from the presidency) Republicans in 2020 won so decisively.

Up until Election Day, virtually every Washington insider was certain Republicans would lose 15 to 20 seats in the House. Instead, the GOP picked up 15 seats. Not a single Republican incumbent lost his or her seat – something which had not happened since 1994.

A tremendous part of this success is due to the hard work and insights of Leader McCarthy. He joined me for the first of a series of podcasts in which we look ahead to the midterm elections and talk about how Republicans will win back Congress.

Leader McCarthy, who serves California’s 23rd Congressional District (Bakersfield), was first elected to Congress in 2006. He was the best person to start this discussion about 2022, because his "Commitment to America" plan is exactly the kind of positive, forward-thinking we need to win in 2022 and beyond. But this plan is only one of McCarthy’s great strengths.

He is also one of the best recruiters the Republican Party has seen in years. In the last few years, McCarthy has been the tip of the spear in finding new Republican candidates who can grow the party.

As Leader McCarthy pointed out during our conversation: "They predicted 15 to 20 seats lost, and [there was] not one lost. Another little-known fact: Of the 15 seats we won, every Democrat was beaten by a Republican woman or a Republican minority [candidate] – every single one of them."

McCarthy said his effort to recruit is being helped by the Democrats themselves. As he said, while Democrats focused on defunding the police, Republicans advocated more money to police departments for training, recruitment, and accountability measures such as body cameras.

Democrats spent last year fearmongering over COVID-19, while Republicans looked forward with optimism. As McCarthy pointed out: "We said, we'd have a vaccine by 2020. We did that – proved it."

During our conversation, I listened with amazement as Leader McCarthy went across specific districts in numerous states and gave his analysis and expectations for the 2022 elections.

He talked about specific candidates who he thinks will win – as well as how he intends to continue finding, recruiting, and helping women and minority candidates to win primaries and elections.

Leader McCarthy’s recruitment message was simple and clear:

"If you're sitting back, and you get frustrated with what you're watching or ... you think, ‘what can I do?’" McCarthy said. "You may be a good candidate -- or you may know somebody who would be a good candidate. ... Pick up the phone, call us. I’ll talk to them."

If you are like me and want to see Leader McCarthy become Speaker McCarthy in January 2023, I hope you will take time and listen to the episode and share it with your friends and relatives.

If we can reclaim the House in next year’s midterm elections, America will be heading toward a much brighter, freer, and more prosperous future.

