Newsom’s homelessness insanity, China's Ukraine trick, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

Sean Hannity: This country is in serious trouble Video

Sean Hannity: This country is in serious trouble

Fox News host Sean Hannity gives his take on what the indictment of former President Donald Trump in the classified documents probe means for the country on 'Hannity.'

HANNITY – Fox News host Sean Hannity gives his take on what the indictment of former President Donald Trump in the classified documents probe means for the country. Continue watching…

INSANE IN THE MEMBRANE – California's Housing First program helps make homelessness even worse. Continue reading…

FOOL ME ONCE – The dangerous cost of China's Ukraine trick on Team Biden. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Nothing like human misery to pave the way for the Democrats' power grab. Continue reading…

RACIST MATH – Schools use racist ‘Reparations Math’ to indoctrinate Black students with victimization. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo discuss Prince Harry appearing in court during ‘Seen & Unseen’. Continue watching…

Prince Harry became the first royal to appear in court since 1891: Raymond Arroyo Video

LET THAT SINK IN – Biden’s Energy Dept. wars against several household appliances as part of huge power grab. Continue reading…

SEN. HAWLEY – The left's problem with men, and the Bible. Continue reading…

OOPS – Biden's Title IX debacle is so horrible even his own administration is admitting it. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

