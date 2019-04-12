New York Post: Ilhan Omar’s pathetic bid to play victim after she downplayed 9/11

Democrats, Twitter and the national news media offered plenty of outrage Thursday over Rep. Ilhan Omar’s description of 9/11 as a day when “some people did something.” But they directed it entirely at The Post’s front page for exposing and highlighting Omar’s cavalier words.

About the remark itself: total silence, with a few terse “no comments” from Democrats.

ILHAN OMAR, IN BIZARRE CLIP, JOKES ABOUT PEOPLE SAYING ‘AL QAEDA’ IN MENACING TONE

Omar, echoed by her allies, played the victim, accusing us of “incitement.” Others claimed we took her remark “out of context.”

Here’s the relevant passage of her 20-minute speech to the Council of American-Islamic Relations: “CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.”

