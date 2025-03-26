New Dems ready to move party and country beyond Trump chaos

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good people across the country are angry at Washington – and for good reason.

From North Carolina and Nebraska to Washington and Georgia, people of all political backgrounds are demanding an explanation for the chaos created and the damage caused in just the first two months of the second Donald Trump presidency. They are decrying Elon Musk’s dismantling of government programs and agencies, and fearful about the Administration’s efforts to undermine our Constitution.

And they are outraged at the amateurish incompetence of many of Trump’s closet advisors, as exemplified in the clumsy, dangerous sharing of war plans on an unsecured Signal chat chain that was not only an embarrassment for our intelligence and defense apparatus, but also a serious threat to our security.

At home, families are struggling with rising prices directly caused by Trump’s on-again, off-again tariffs, many levied against our closest allies. The whiplash of the president’s daily deluge of chaos has killed job growth, with layoffs increasing 245% in February alone – levels not seen since the Great Recession.

The country is facing dual measles and bird flu outbreaks that threaten the lives of children and livelihoods of farmers as vaccine-denying crockpot Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dismantles public health.

Meanwhile, thousands of veterans have lost their jobs as Musk arbitrarily hacks away at the federal workforce – nearly one-third of whom are veterans.

Furthermore, Musk’s plan to lay off 80,000 Department of Veterans Affairs employees would disrupt critical services like the Veterans Crisis Line, compensation for disabilities, and cancer treatments for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.

As the costs of Trump’s chaos economy become increasingly clear, Americans are looking to congressional Democrats to fight for them. They want us to defend the balance and powers established in our Constitution, to uphold the rule of law, and, importantly, to offer an alternative vision for a better path forward.

That is exactly what the New Democrat Coalition – a group of 115 pragmatic, center-left House Democrats dedicated to finding commonsense solutions – is offering. As a growing majority in the House Democratic Caucus, New Dems are prepared to lead from the center with strong voices and bold policy ideas. We are championing a unity agenda for our party and the country that can rally Americans across the political spectrum.

What does this mean in practice? Our vision for the path forward is grounded on three pillars: economic growth and lowering costs, healthy and safe communities, and strong national security and defense.

First, New Dems are working to create an abundance of new, well-paying jobs, to raise the nation’s standard of living, and to help Americans achieve financial freedom – not just to make ends meet, but to get ahead. Working families should be able to comfortably afford a nice home. Students should be able to get an education without taking on mountains of debt. And everyone should be able to plan for a secure and dignified retirement.

Second, we are committed to ensuring people feel safe and secure in their homes and on their way to work, school and play. New Dems are working to protect communities from crime and violence while ensuring every American has access to clean air and water, affordable housing, education and more.

Finally, we are determined to finally fix our broken immigration system and secure our borders. We are working to modernize our defense, diplomatic and development capabilities to advance American interests at home and abroad. And we are actively responding to a rapidly changing climate by improving the resiliency of critical infrastructure and investing in the clean energies of the future.

The 2024 election was about lowering costs and helping people get ahead, securing our border and protecting our communities, and strengthening our national defense and Americans’ security. People want a government that listens to them, understands their needs and priorities, clears barriers, and opens pathways to opportunity. That’s the vision of the New Dems.

Our nation is at a critical crossroads, and New Dems are steeled for a long fight. We will not shy away from confronting the president and congressional Republicans to defend our values and protect our democracy. Nor will we hesitate to work together for the good of the nation.

As Sun Tzu famously said in The Art of War, "In the midst of chaos, there is also opportunity." He also said, "It is the unemotional, reserved, calm, detached warrior who wins, not the hothead seeking vengeance and not the ambitious seeker of fortune."