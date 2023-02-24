Expand / Collapse search
Published

Netflix's tofu-for-toddlers, Don Lemon's penance, and more from Fox News Opinion

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Tucker: The Ukraine war is the focus of the entire US government Video

Tucker: The Ukraine war is the focus of the entire US government

Fox News host Tucker Carlson voices his concerns on how the Biden administration is devoting a ton of resources to the Russia-Ukraine war on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

TUCKER CARLSON – Fox News host voices his concerns on how the Biden administration is devoting a ton of resources to the Russia-Ukraine war. Continue reading…

ONE YEAR LATER – Ukraine war wouldn’t take so long if Biden would commit to victory. Continue reading…

OMELET PRICE INDEX – Biden inflation gets poorly measured by economists, so we need something that tracks real life. Continue reading…

COCOMELON – I’m a mom who doesn’t want this Netflix kids’ show force-feeding tofu to my toddler. Continue reading…

IN YOUR HOOD – Biden's latest whack at the suburbs will change your neighborhood for the worse. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Don Lemon completes his penance. Continue watching…

FORGIVENESS – CNN shouldn't cancel Don Lemon for being a jerk. Continue reading…

ASHES – Lent isn't what you think it is. Continue reading…

THROW THE WHOLE THING OUT – Alec Baldwin charge dropped. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

02.24.23

