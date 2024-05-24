We need to SAVE our elections from abuse and here’s how

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Radical progressive Democrats aren’t even trying to hide it anymore – they’re publicly admitting their intention to leverage open borders and the tens of millions of illegal aliens in the U.S. to fundamentally remake America by cementing one-party rule.



For years, Democrats decried so-called "foreign interference" in American elections, all while engineering a foreign influence scheme of their own. In early may, House Democrats unanimously opposed a bill to exclude non-U.S. citizens from the Census number used to allocate congressional seats, and – in an apparent Freudian slip – President Joe Biden described the millions of illegal aliens he’s allowed into the U.S. as "voters."

The right of U.S. citizens to vote in federal elections is enshrined both in federal law and the Constitution. But while federal law makes it illegal for a non-citizen to vote in such elections, it also makes it nearly impossible for states to determine the citizenship status of an individual registering to vote or to identify and remove non-citizens from their voter rolls.

MAJORITY OF HOUSE DEMS VOTE TO ALLOW NONCITIZEN VOTING IN DC

That’s why I’ve introduced the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, H.R. 8281, which requires proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections.

Using the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA), a law that has governed voter registration policy for federal elections since 1993, courts have routinely struck down state election integrity laws requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections.

The result has been nothing short of absurd. For example, in Arizona, an individual who can prove U.S. citizenship is given a "full ballot" that includes "all federal, state, county and local elections." However, an individual who does not provide proof of citizenship is given a "federal only" ballot — to vote only in presidential and congressional elections. There are tens of thousands of voters on the "federal only" list in Arizona — a border state that Biden carried by a mere 10,000 votes in 2020.

But the NVRA’s problems do not end there. It also requires states to register applicants to vote at DMVs — a problem considering illegal aliens are eligible for licenses in 19 states.

Further, the NVRA requires states to register voters at places like welfare offices. Many non-citizens – including the over 1 million parolees Biden has released into the country – are eligible for welfare benefits at some point in their tenure in the U.S.

A recent viral post illustrated the threat this poses to election integrity, as a non-citizen was handed a voter registration form with their application for Medicaid in South Carolina. Following the incident, the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said, "SCDHHS remains required by federal law to provide voter registration application forms with each Medicaid application."

The only line of defense against non-citizens registering to vote at the DMV, welfare office, or by mail is a literal box-checking exercise, which states have no way of verifying.

The SAVE Act – which I introduced alongside my friend Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee and with the support of Speaker Mike Johnson – would close loopholes and fix the shortcomings in our current system by requiring states to obtain documentary proof of citizenship before registering an individual to vote. It also directs states remove non-citizens from their voter rolls and gives them access to databases to do so.

Naturally, Democrats are already voicing opposition.

They claim, "It’s already illegal for non-citizens to vote in federal elections." They fail to mention it’s almost impossible for states to identify non-citizens in the voter registration process. As a former prosecutor, I can tell you that without adequate barriers to committing a crime, criminals tend to commit it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

I’d also remind my Democrat colleagues that fentanyl is also illegal, but that hasn’t stopped it from flowing across the border and killing 200 Americans every day. And if simply making illegal immigration against the law were enough, we wouldn’t be having this debate in the first place.

Democrats also claim that non-citizens voting is not an issue, a dubious assertion considering states’ limited ability to verify citizenship status. Further, non-citizens are already voting in leftist jurisdictions like Washington, D.C., which is actively encouraging non-citizens to vote in local elections.

The only line of defense against non-citizens registering to vote at the DMV, welfare office, or by mail is a literal box-checking exercise, which states have no way of verifying.

It’s only a matter of time before votes from non-citizens bleed into federal elections. As Senator Mike Lee pointed out, Democrats passed legislation last Congress allowing DHS to waive the inadmissibility of aliens that illegally voted if doing so is deemed to be in the "public interest." Perhaps Democrats’ "public interest" is their own election prospects.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democrats’ visceral opposition to the SAVE Act, refusal to exclude non-citizens from congressional apportionment, and complicity in Biden’s mass release of almost 5 million illegal aliens into the U.S. – on top of nearly 2 million gotaways – is evidence of their plans to fundamentally remake America.

We know radical progressive Democrats want to cheat; we know the playbook. Republicans must stand up and fight for election integrity, or our country will suffer the consequences.