Gutfeld on the left-wing defense of looting

In today's world, you must watch what you say.

If you think criminals deserve punishment -- keep your mouth shut.

Meanwhile, others can say anything. And get a book deal!

TRUMP BLASTS PORTLAND LEADERS AS 'TERRIBLE,' 'INCOMPETENT' AFTER LATEST VIOLENCE, SAYS RESIDENTS 'TIRED OF IT'

Publishers Weekly calls the new book "In Defense of Looting," "a provocative Marxist-informed defense of looting as an effective protest tactic."

Author Vicki Osterwell says looting "strikes at the heart of whiteness, of the police" and "it's not actually hurting any people."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Yes, tell that to the countless small businesses destroyed, many owned or frequented by Blacks and Asians and others lacking the whiteness the author claims deserves punishment.

The author has distance-privilege. Unlike shopkeepers or the late retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn, she has the luxury of a secure location -- immune from what she applauds.

This creep supports mayhem that harms Blacks, as she hopes to get royalties.

But if someone can be praised for advocating looting, what else can they do?

If they're rich athletes, they can call out from work, to support a man who, as the New York Post points out, violated a restraining order related to a sexual assault. But hey, you've got the moral high ground in a gated community, unlike the female victim.

So long, #Metoo movement.

You see the trend: distance and money keep you from experiencing the consequences of your own beliefs.

When you tell the world you want the police to hit the road or when you reject help to stop riots, then mock terrified citizens -- don’t be surprised when mayhem begets more mayhem.

Demonize police and dismiss violence and now you defend looting?

What might be the response to more looting?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

I bet you didn’t think that through.

It shows.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on Monday, August 31, 2020.