Nancy Pelosi is finished — no one deserves more blame for Dems’ $1B electoral collapse

It’s high time to shatter the myth of Nancy Pelosi as a master strategist. Nobody deserves more blame than the ridiculously self-titled "speaker emerita" for the Democrats’ $1 billion electoral collapse.

Under her ruthless leadership, her party lost the White House, the House, the Senate and the popular vote. You can’t say that enough.

Voters rejected the Dems from coast to coast, even in Pelosi’s deepest-blue home city of San Francisco, which saw a 7-point swing to Donald Trump.

She’s the only speaker in history to have lost control of the House twice.

She’s finished.

The empress emeritus has no clothes (perish the thought).

Yet she still has the nerve to reward herself with another term, filing the papers last week to run for re-election in 2026, at the tender age of 86! She’ll be 88 at the end of Trump’s term.

When is too much enough?

Her saccharine-coated "Mean Girls" style of partisan viciousness and deviousness turns out to have done nothing for her party but postpone the inevitable reckoning between the radical left and common-sense moderates. Unfortunately for the Dems, most of the latter have taken a hike under Pelosi’s reign.

Lying and infighting

If the GOP is Trump’s party, the Democratic Party is Pelosi’s — and what a viper’s nest of blame-shifting and rancor it has become, as they all blame each other for their humiliating defeat at the hands of the man they derided as a Nazi. Most Americans didn’t agree, and now the Democrats and their media handmaidens stand exposed as frauds and liars.

If Trump is such an "existential threat" to democracy, as Pelosi insisted to the bitter end, why did Joe Biden greet him with open arms and a beaming smile the other day?

"Welcome back," said the president to the man Pelosi vowed would never again enter the White House.

"I decided a while ago that Donald Trump will never set foot in the White House again as president of the United States or in any other capacity," she told the Guardian before the election when she was trying to justify the coup against Biden, her former longtime friend who, she kept lying, was "sharp as a tack" until he fell apart on live TV.

With her party in ruins, pent-up frustration with Pelosi’s iron grip and flawed judgment is starting to find voice. Expect it to get louder as her efforts to offload blame on Biden leave a sour taste in the mouths of party loyalists.

Since the humiliating defeat, Pelosi has been filmed publicly squabbling with Donna Brazile, has traded barbs with Bernie Sanders and has been ripped on "The View" and MSNBC. The Washington Post fact-checker even awarded her "Four Pinocchios" for lying that illegal migration was worse under Trump than Biden.

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro called Pelosi "nasty" for telling the New York Times that the Dems would have won if Biden had quit sooner.

"She wants to make sure people know it wasn’t her, [that] she has no blame in this. … It’s really unseemly."

Symone Sanders Townsend, MSNBC host and former Biden aide, blasted Pelosi for helping "orchestrate the very public demise of the president."

"Nancy Pelosi, everybody talks about how the speaker emerita, you know, she’s so strategic, she can count, she did all of that when she was the speaker in Congress, but my question is: Where is your calculator now?"

Anonymous Dem lawmakers vented their spleen to Axios last week.

"She needs to take a seat," one senior Democrat said of Pelosi. "Making scattershot comments [blaming others] is not just unhelpful, it’s damaging."

"[House Minority Leader] Hakeem [Jeffries] has been tremendously graceful and respectful of her, but I don’t think she is being respectful of him," said another Dem, a member of the Congressional Black Caucus.

'She's the enforcer'

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) wasn’t afraid to go on the record to express his frustration at Pelosi’s toxic legacy.

"She embraced this ‘She’s the Godmother, she’s the enforcer’ [image] and now she’s blaming Biden," he told Politico last week. "Well, you can’t have it both ways. You got what you wanted, and now you’re still blaming Biden.

"I think it’s really ironic that you have a woman at age 84 and she is still hanging on. Why not give a younger generation an opportunity to occupy that seat?"

Why not indeed. The only reason she’s hanging around Congress is the same reason she demanded her successor as speaker, Jeffries, bestow on her the "emerita" title: her ego.

She believes she is the only person capable of crippling Trump’s second presidency like she did his first, and she is addicted to the adulation of a lapdog press overly impressed with the fact that she is female. They even praised her classless, divisive stunt of ripping up Trump’s State of the Union speech in 2020, standing right behind him at the podium for all the world to see.

In her two decades of amoral, divisive leadership, the Democrats have become the party of censorship, scolds, war and corporate interests.

She devoted the twilight years of her career to her obsession with destroying Trump and his supporters, whom she slyly set up on Jan. 6, 2021, by refusing to give Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund the National Guard backup he begged for, and then turned the Jan. 6 committee into her personal star chamber.

Despot times

All her hatred, the impeachments and lawfare and jailing of Trump allies, served neither her party nor the country. Trump is back, better than ever, her party is in ruins and the country has been through hell for four years.

At the DNC convention that anointed Kamala Harris as their doomed presidential candidate, Dems were seen sporting buttons featuring Pelosi and the word "Godmother" with her face on a poster for the iconic Mafia movie "The Godfather." If that’s not an admission that she still runs the party like a Mafia don, nothing is.

It is true that she is a formidable leader in the Genghis Khan mold, as one GOP semi-admirer describes her. But what good were her dictatorial skills to the party she led off a cliff?

She needs to ride off into the sunset, for everyone’s sake.