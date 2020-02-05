Michael Goodwin: Nancy Pelosi disgraced herself (and all of Congress) at Trump's State of the Union address

Here’s a question for Speaker Nancy Pelosi: Have you heard of Albert Einstein’s definition of insanity? The one where he says it’s “doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results”?

To judge by your conduct, I’m guessing you haven’t. Either that or you think Einstein was an idiot, too.

Then again, maybe you’re a secret Republican agent trying to reelect President Trump. Is that why you keep making the same mistake over and over again?

JASON CHAFFETZ: PELOSI RIPS SOTU SPEECH - TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME HAS REACHED NEW HEIGHTS

You’ve been screwing up for three years, starting with the juvenile resistance where you refused even to negotiate over big national interests such as border control. Then, just when it seemed you couldn’t sink any lower than that cheap, partisan impeachment you engineered, you hit a new low during the State of the Union.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Your mumbling and sneering smiles throughout President’s Trump’s powerful address were bad enough, but your decision to tear into shreds your copy of his speech and drop it like a dead fish was shameful beyond measure.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Coming immediately after he finished, and while he was still on the podium, you had to know the television cameras would catch you. No doubt that was your goal — to display your disgust to the nation and the world. Viva la resistance!

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE READING MICHAEL GOODWIN'S COLUMN IN THE NEW YORK POST