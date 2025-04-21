MORNING GLORY: Please, a pope significantly younger than 75

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Which way the Catholic Church?

With the death of Pope Francis a thousand articles have already been written and a thousand times that number are coming in the weeks leading up to the introduction of the new pope.

After the conclave has done its work, the new pope will appear on the balcony at St. Peter’s and wave, and an avalanche of essays on the first question posed above will follow.

POPE FRANCIS DEAD AT 88, VATICAN SAYS

And of course, we won’t know or even be able to guess the answer. I’ve had seven popes in my lifetime and only have fixed opinions on the last three: Saint John Paul II, Benedict and Francis. This process just doesn’t happen often. Like the proverbial "first reports," first opinions and impressions of and reactions to popes are almost always wrong.

St. John Paul II was 58 when his surprise election was announced in 1978. He served until his death at 85. Pope Benedict was elected at the age of 75 and served less than eight years before his retirement. Pope Francis was 77 when elected Pope and served a dozen years.

It has thus been more than 30 years since Roman Catholics and the world have had a leader at least 75 years young. (St. John Paul turned 75 in 1995). That’s a very long time for old men to hold that office of worldwide consequence.

For thirty years the Roman Catholic Church has, to put it charitably, drifted. The arguments among Catholics are long, deep and enduring, but there is one metric about which most Catholics will agree as a metric on the health of the Church: Mass attendance.

"Attendance at Mass has been declining for many years in much of Europe, whereas the numbers of active believers have been growing significantly in Africa," according to the Wall Street Journal on Monday. "In Latin America, the long-dominant Catholic Church has been losing ground to other faiths, especially evangelical Protestantism."

It should not surprise that an institution led by septuagenarians for three decades is not growing in its core mission: Mass attendance.

In the avalanche of commentary to come, keep an eye on the candidates’ alleged abilities to attract young men to the priesthood and all people to Mass.

There were 407,000 priests at the end of 2023. That number began to fall in the mid-1950s, and the decline accelerated after Vatican II wrapped up in 1965, but has been relatively level since St. John Paul II brought a surge of energy with him to Rome in 1978.

The key demographic, however, is the average age of a priest, which today is 70. It’s an old church run by old men.

The lists of "papabili" are interesting and provide a snapshot of the College of Cardinals but little else. What we won’t know for a few weeks is whether the Cardinals are "self-aware" of their age problem.

The youngest cardinal is Mykola Bychok, 45, who is the highest-ranking Catholic official in Australia.

Cardinal Giorgio Marengo who is 51, is in charge of an area including Mongolia. Also, just past the 50 mark are Cardinal Américo Manuel Alves Aguiar of Portugal, Cardinal George Koovakad of India, now serving in Rome, and Cardinal Rolandas Makrickas of Lithuania, also serving in Rome.

There are at least 10 more cardinals in their 50s. My prayer for the conclave is that the cardinals assembled realize that the Church needs energy to go along with its doctrine and mission.

Whoever emerges from the deliberations of the 185 talented and dedicated men, let it be like 1978 again, when Karol Józef Wojtyła went into a conclave an obscure prelate from Poland and emerged a pope ready and able to lead with joy and energy the world’s Catholics and millions more who pay attention to the words coming out of St. Peter’s.

The commentary will stress the divisions within the Church, but there is much more unity than there are divides. The local parishes I attend on both coasts do not reflect the debates that catch the passing glance of writers and columnists. They are well-attended and happy places, but the priests are increasingly from abroad as the United States is not meeting its mark in inspiring young men to dedicate their lives to the Church.

That single factor will not drive the conclave, but I can hope whatever does move the group assembled ends up producing a pope who cures that problem and not just in America, but around the world. The Church needs priests. That would probably require an inspiring and relatively young pope. We can pray.

Hugh Hewitt is a Fox News contributor, and host of "The Hugh Hewitt Show," heard weekday mornings 6am to 9am ET on the Salem Radio Network, and simulcast on Salem News Channel.