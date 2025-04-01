Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Opinion Newsletter

The month's craziest stories, America's Golden Dome, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Sean Hannity: Trump is putting America first and it is paying off Video

Sean Hannity: Trump is putting America first and it is paying off

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out violence against Tesla and weighs in on trade policy on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

HANNITY – Fox News host calls out violence against Tesla and weighs in on trade policy. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – The best and brightest 2.0. Continue reading…

DAZED AND CONFUSED – Democrats in panic mode as Elon Musk and DOGE go public. Continue reading…

MARCH'S CRAZIEST STORIES – Beware the bulldozers of March digging up the month’s 6 craziest stories. Continue reading…

LEE ZELDIN – Why we're shutting down Biden's EPA museum. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor discusses how comedian Amber Ruffin called the Trump administration a ‘bunch of murderers.' Continue watching…

Comedy is supposed to bring us together, not tear us apart: Raymond Arroyo Video

GO FURTHER – An endowment tax should not exclude big foundations. Continue reading…

STAR WARS – America’s Golden Dome can’t wait. Continue reading…

EMPTY BARREL – EU tariff threats are crushing craft whiskey distillers like me. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

04.01.25

04.01.25

This article was written by Fox News staff.