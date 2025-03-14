Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Opinion Newsletter

Michelle Obama's podcast, Trump's key signals, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Sean Hannity: The Democratic Party is now ruled by radicals Video

Sean Hannity: The Democratic Party is now ruled by radicals

 Fox News host Sean Hannity shreds the positions of the Democratic Party amid 'anti-Trump' 'rage' on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

HANNITY – Fox News host shreds the positions of the Democratic Party amid 'anti-Trump' ‘rage.’ Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – Trump’s key signals amidst the noise. Continue reading…

NOW OR LATER? – Small businesses barely survived Biden. They can’t wait for tariffs to fix things. Continue reading…

GREG JARRETT – Anti-Israel agitator Mahmoud Khalil can't use the First Amendment as a shield for lawlessness. Continue reading…

SECURING AI FUTURE – How President Trump's action plan can position America for success. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor breaks down former first lady Michelle Obama's 'soft launch' of her podcast and California Gov. Gavin Newsom's tribute to himself. Continue watching…

Seen and Unseen: Michelle Obama 'always trashes' her husband Video

CHARLIE KIRK – Here's what I learned after talking with Gavin Newsom. Continue reading…

BRUTALLY HONEST – Why the Department of Education is going to RIP. Continue reading…

JAMES CARVILLE – Too many Democrats are losing their minds over Trump. It doesn't have to be this way. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

03.14.25

03.14.25

This article was written by Fox News staff.