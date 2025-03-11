JAMES CARVILLE: Too many Democrats are losing their minds over Trump. It doesn't have to be this way

Expand / Collapse search
James Carville responds to Democratic critics in Fox News Digital op-ed

James Carville responds to Democratic critics in Fox News Digital op-ed

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville spoke with Fox News Digital about his op-ed responding to critics within his party including California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

On Feb. 25, The New York Times published an opinion piece in which I urged Democrats to employ caution in dealing with the new incumbent administration. More specifically, I called for a "tactical pause" that would allow Democrats to "regroup, look forward and make decisions about where we want to get to over the next two years." The reaction to that piece was as depressing as it was predictable—a bicoastal condemnation.

Molly Jong-Fast, the estimable commentator, took to Vanity Fair, calling me out and calling for the Democratic Party to mount a full-court press, "making noise on TV and social media" in response to the chaos inflicted by the Trump administration. Meanwhile, on the Pacific Coast, California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom shared with Charlie Kirk on his new podcast, "This Is Gavin Newsom" just how much he disagrees with me.

We saw the Newsom/Jong-Fast/Green strategy in play last Tuesday night during the president's address to Congress —pink suits, paddles and dry-erase boards aplenty. 

U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez

Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y., holds a protest sign with fellow Democrats as President Donald Trump address a joint session of Congress at the Capitol on March 4 in Washington, D.C.     (Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS)

Contrast that with the Carvillian approach taken by Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., and the responses they both solicited.

Sen. Slotkin delivers rebuttal, calls for 'responsible way' to make changes to government Video

CARVILLE SCOLDS DEMOCRATS FOR 'FOOLISHNESS' AT TRUMP'S ADDRESS WHILE US FACES 'GREATEST PERIL' IN 80 YEARS

I think it’s evident to anyone and everyone that Democrats' response needs to be deliberate, determined and dignified—not "The Charge of the Light Brigade." 

I understand that Democrats are anxious and demanding more, but there’s a thing called a calendar, and there are opportunities abound.

As I think of what’s to come, I’m reminded of former British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan: "Events, my dear boy, events."

James Carville is a veteran of Democratic presidential campaigns, including Bill Clinton’s in 1992, and the co-host of a weekly political podcast, "Politics War Room with James Carville and Al Hunt."