Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

OPINION
Published

Michael Goodwin: Trump needs to do THIS if he wants to be re-elected

Michael Goodwin
By Michael Goodwin | New York Post
close
Can Democrats compete with Trump's media attention in 2020?Video

Can Democrats compete with Trump's media attention in 2020?

Will the party be able to find a candidate that can rival the president's press coverage? The 'Outnumbered' panel weighs in.

Back when Ed Koch was riding roughshod over New York politics, writer Jack Newfield mused that there were 10,000 people waiting to be the second person to punch Koch in the nose. Sure enough, when the mayor faltered, his opponents gleefully piled on.

Donald Trump, a brash developer in those days, now finds himself in a situation similar to Koch’s. He’s been punched hard by voters, and his enemies are lining up to take their shot.

Following the midterm rebuke, the rude scoldings in Europe and the mob mentality of congressional pipsqueaks reflect a new bravado among his tormentors.

President Trump: Midterms were a tremendous successVideo

This is not to suggest that the first two years of Trump’s presidency were a walk in the park. Far from it, as no man who sat in the Oval Office ever faced such a ruthless onslaught from the opposition party and its media handmaidens.

But if the fever of recent days is any indication, the past will prove to be mere prologue for the coming storm. My guess is that the president realizes the magnitude of the shift against him, which explains the Trump funk.

To continue reading Michael Goodwin's column from the New York Post, click here.

Michael Goodwin is a Fox News contributor and New York Post columnist.