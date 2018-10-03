Michael Goodwin: Kavanaugh saga: Before Trump, only Dems were allowed to fight win. Now it’s a fair fight

Reader Jamie Gelfand asks the right question about the Brett Kavanaugh disgrace, writing: “If Christine Blasey Ford held a news conference tomorrow and said she made everything up and apologized for dragging Kavanagh through the mud, would even one Democrat change his vote?”

The question answers itself because the Dems keep moving the goalposts. When one line of attack fails, they come up with another. The only consistency is their determination to keep Kavanaugh off the Supreme Court.

Recall that some of the party’s initial talking-point objections described his judicial rulings as “extreme” and “out of the mainstream.”

They are neither, which is why the Dems moved on, as a last gasp, to allegations of sexual misconduct. Ford would never have been heard from if the “out of the mainstream” tag had gained traction.

And now that the sexual-misconduct allegations are proving to be riddled with holes, along comes charges that Kavanaugh is a problem drinker — or at least was in high school and college.

That’s not likely to work either, so already, we see the next line of attack taking shape. This one is that Kavanaugh got too mad and too partisan when he was falsely accused of gang rape.

No, we can’t have that in Washington, especially from Republicans. Only Democrats are allowed to fight to win.

That used to be true, in the BT era.

Before Trump. Now it’s a fair fight.

