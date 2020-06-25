Andrew McCarthy: Michael Flynn FBI notes — What do they tell us about Obama team and the case?

Well, there is lots going on in Flynn World.

The president’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, is obviously elated that, on Wednesday, a three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit granted his petition for a writ of mandamus — i.e., it instructed District Judge Emmet Sullivan to grant the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss the case against him. I have a column about the ruling up on the homepage.

As reported by National Review’s Zachary Evans, moreover, Flynn defense lawyer Sidney Powell has filed an intriguing supplement to the defense’s concurrence in the Justice Department’s dismissal motion.

The supplement, also filed on Wednesday, includes notes said to have been handwritten by Peter Strzok, then a top FBI counterintelligence agent (and, of course, later fired for sundry misconduct).

It is being widely reported that the notes concern a now-infamous White House meeting about Flynn that took place on Jan. 5, 2017. (I began writing about that meeting as soon as we learned about it in early 2018, and it is central to my book about the Trump–Russia investigation, "Ball of Collusion").

The meeting included the top political and law-enforcement leadership of the Obama administration — President Obama, Vice President Biden, National Security Adviser Susan Rice, Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, and FBI Director James Comey — notwithstanding the insistence of Obama apologists that the administration did not permit law enforcement to be influenced by politics. (I would counter that mixing the two was the administration’s M-O).

