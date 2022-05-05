Melania Trump for our kids, the plot to destroy the Court, and more from Fox News Opinion
Read the latest Fox News Opinion columns and watch videos from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and more.
Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
TUCKER CARLSON – Biden's plan is to torque up the fear. Continue reading…
MELANIA TRUMP & REP. WALORSKI – Mark National Foster Care Month by helping children and youth in foster care. Continue reading…
THE LEFT KEEPS COMING FOR OUR KIDS – We the Parents are not interested in co-parenting with the state. Continue reading…
GREG GUTFELD – The left continues to try and shut down free speech. Continue reading…
THE PLOT TO DESTROY THE COURT – Abortion has never really been about women’s lives so much as about power, and who gets to wield it. Continue reading…
SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM – 4 reasons to label Putin's Russia a state sponsor of terrorism. Continue reading…
VIDEO OF THE DAY – Sean Hannity slammed the Democrats' hypocrisy and 'violent' reaction to a leaked Supreme Court draft purporting to overturn Roe v. Wade.
IF YOU WANT TO STOP CRIME… – Republicans can offer a clear, concise vision to fix our streets and keep our neighborhoods safe. Continue reading…
GREGG JARRETT – Biden's plan to bribe millennials by canceling debt can't and won't work. Continue reading…
SO GOES OHIO, SO GOES… – JD Vance's victory proves the old GOP has been transformed. Continue reading…
CARTOON OF THE DAY – Hacking Away. Check out all of our political cartoons…