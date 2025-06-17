Mel Gibson doesn't mince words, Trump delivers major win for steel workers, and more from Fox News Opinion

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.
HANNITY – Fox News host outlines what's at stake in the Israel-Iran conflict. Continue watching…
HUGH HEWITT – There is a lot of news, but only one 'story' history will focus on. Continue reading…
GAVIN NEWSOM – Trump is trying to destroy our democracy. Do not let him win. Continue reading…
PATRIOTS VS. PROTESTERS – Trump's Army celebration offers startling split screen with angry Democrats. Continue reading…
FAITH UNDER FIRE – How Trump's 'beautiful bill' targets Christian education. Continue reading…
RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor calls out the 'ultimate threat to democracy' in Los Angeles. Continue watching…
MIKE POMPEO – Trump delivers major win for American steel workers where Biden failed. Continue reading…
BERSERK BUREAUCRATS – Trump’s Energy Department is taking back our home appliances. Continue reading…
SPEEDING IN DIXON – A speeding ticket led me to Ronald Reagan's hometown and a deeper understanding of America's president. Continue reading…
CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…