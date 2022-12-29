Media meltdown over George Santos, won't admit Biden is serial liar

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

He’s not exactly Jefferson Smith from "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington," but the capital finally has a politician who is telling the truth. And we can thank the media for setting that in motion.

Meet New York Republican Rep.-elect George Santos. I won’t say that Santos lied to get elected. That understates the case. He lied so much, FBI recruiters were seeking him out.

However, it worked. Hence, Rep.-elect George Santos. As the phrase goes, "lies, damn lies, and statistics." Santos opted for all three. Now, he admits he lied a bit, which in D.C., is a novel level of honesty.

Naturally, the liberal press is melting down. How dare the GOP do such a thing? The only thing keeping this from becoming a national media crisis is that it’s still a holiday week. Journalists have done their darnedest to treat this as a unique scandal – the kind that only happens when people with Republicans after their names get caught … doing anything.

The Daily Beast called Santos a "serial liar" and "Liar-Elect." Leftist Jill Filipovic, lover of all things conservative, is worried about the Republican Party. She wrote for CNN that, "Opinion: Rep.-elect George Santos poses a serious risk to the GOP." She hilariously argued that, "Republican Party leaders could certainly pressure Santos not to take office," likely costing them his seat in a run-off election. And they could all ride unicorns to Congress, too.

New York Times columnist David Brooks wrote more than 900 words harrumphing about Santos lying. Naturally, he blamed Trump. "In a sense Santos is a sad, farcical version of where Donald Trump has taken the Republican Party — into the land of unreality, the continent of lies." Like most in the press, he left out one key word – Biden. President Joe Biden, the incumbent serial liar to use the Daily Beast term, even lied about some of the identical stuff as Santos. Just don’t expect the leftist press to admit it.

Like MSNBC’s "All In" host Chris Hayes. He was in a state of high dudgeon about the lying, especially about a college degree. "I think there's a line between ‘normal’ politician bs-ing and conman serial lying, and he's got infractions on either side of that line," Hayes tweeted. "I mean it would have been a pretty big deal if it turned out Joe Biden didn't actually have a law degree!"

Washington Examiner columnist T. Becket Adams responded with the dreaded F word – facts. "Biden lied about being the first in his family to go to college, lied about his scholarship, lied about finishing in the top half of his class, lied about having 3 undergrad degrees, and lied about being a professor. but, by God, the law degree is real!"

That was hardly all Biden lied about. Biden gave up a run for president in 1997 because of his problems with the truth. A 2019 Washington Post article reminded readers of the announcement. It mentioned how he plagiarized a British politician’s "phrases and mannerisms" and was "accused of plagiarism in law school."

The Post continued: "To make matters worse, a video emerged of Biden exaggerating his academic record while speaking angrily to a voter in New Hampshire." These days, Biden makes up things so often, it barely makes news. Because most in the legacy press voted for him.

But Santos? He’s turned honest, for now. He admitted, "I’m embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my résumé." Now that he’s admitting it, Santos is the rarest of Washington realities – an honest politician.

Oh, sure, there are good men and women in D.C. But even they don’t run around admitting they lie. Santos isn’t exactly what Diogenes wanted, but as Mick Jagger says, "you can’t always get what you want."

If only the leftist press would learn from Santos 2.0, the honest incarnation, and admit how much Biden lies.