Media hypes January 6 witness’ Trump-Secret Service testimony as gospel: Concha

The media once again treats gossip as gospel, this time during the January 6 hearings on Capitol Hill—that are anything but bipartisan.

Her name is Cassidy Hutchinson. She served as a top aide to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, and she was called as a surprise witness by the January 6 committee earlier this week.

Hutchinson claimed, with 13 million watching at home across 12 networks, that then-President Trump tried to choke a Secret Service agent and wrestle the steering wheel away from him in an effort to go to the Capitol.

Wow, that is truly a bombshell, but is it true?

Well, that’s the problem here. Without anything resembling cross-examination of witnesses, it seems as long as someone says what the committee wants to hear, it will go on unchallenged. And on cue, many in our political media ran with this tale as absolute fact, without, you know, first attempting to verify anything with the Secret Service.

And now it appears the Secret Service is saying that this never happened, and nobody, including members of the committee, bothered to check with them.

The old saying is trust but verify.

Democrats and their allies in the media forgot that last part, once again showing the "isms" are shifting in this business… from journalism, to outright activism.