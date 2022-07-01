Expand / Collapse search
OPINION
Published

Media hypes January 6 witness' Trump-Secret Service testimony as gospel: Concha

Cassidy Hutchinson said she was told Trump tried to choke a Secret Service agent and grab the steering wheel

Joe Concha
By Joe Concha | Fox News
Media touts Jan. 6 witness' Trump-Secret Service story as gospel: Concha Video

Media touts Jan. 6 witness' Trump-Secret Service story as gospel: Concha

The Fox News contributor reacts to Cassidy Hutchinson’s ‘bombshell’ testimony.

This article is adapted from Joe Concha's video commentary.

The media once again treats gossip as gospel, this time during the January 6 hearings on Capitol Hill—that are anything but bipartisan.

Her name is Cassidy Hutchinson. She served as a top aide to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, and she was called as a surprise witness by the January 6 committee earlier this week.

Hutchinson claimed, with 13 million watching at home across 12 networks, that then-President Trump tried to choke a Secret Service agent and wrestle the steering wheel away from him in an effort to go to the Capitol.

Wow, that is truly a bombshell, but is it true?

JANUARY 6 COMMITTEE'S KINZINGER: SECRET SERVICE AGENT WHO MAY DISPUTE HUTCHINSON CLAIM 'LIKES TO LIE'

WASHINGTON, DC JUNE 28: Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to Mark Meadows when he was White House chief of staff in the Trump administration, gestures toward her neck as she retells a story involving President Trump as the House Jan. 6 select committee holds a public hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. 

WASHINGTON, DC JUNE 28: Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to Mark Meadows when he was White House chief of staff in the Trump administration, gestures toward her neck as she retells a story involving President Trump as the House Jan. 6 select committee holds a public hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.  (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Well, that’s the problem here. Without anything resembling cross-examination of witnesses, it seems as long as someone says what the committee wants to hear, it will go on unchallenged. And on cue, many in our political media ran with this tale as absolute fact, without, you know, first attempting to verify anything with the Secret Service.

And now it appears the Secret Service is saying that this never happened, and nobody, including members of the committee, bothered to check with them. 

MSNBC’S NICOLLE WALLACE SAYS LIZ CHENEY IS TARGETING 'TRUMPISM' LIKE HER FATHER TARGETED TERRORISM AFTER 9/11 

This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to chief of staff Mark Meadows, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, June 23, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. 

This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to chief of staff Mark Meadows, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, June 23, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.  (House Select Committee via AP)

The old saying is trust but verify.

Democrats and their allies in the media forgot that last part, once again showing the "isms" are shifting in this business… from journalism, to outright activism.

