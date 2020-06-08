Miranda Devine: Man up, Mayor Frey – this groveling won't heal divisions, rebuild cities

Minneapolis’ soy boy of a mayor, Jacob Frey, proves that no matter how much you abase yourself to the mob, you can never be woke enough.

In a scene reminiscent of a Maoist struggle session, he stood before two black protest organizers Saturday and confessed through a mask into a microphone that he was “coming to grips with my own brokenness.”

But the organizers, standing on a platform above him, weren’t interested in providing therapy for this 38-year-old man-child.

“Yes or no?” asked a woman with a microphone. “Will you commit to defunding the Minneapolis Police Department … We don’t want no more police.”

Poor Frey couldn’t bring himself to say yes so his fate was sealed.

