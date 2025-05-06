Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Opinion

LEE CARTER: The secret sauce of Trump's success that continues to mystify his most ardent critics

President Donald Trump doesn’t operate within the usual political playbook, and trying to fit him into conventional expectations is a mistake

Lee Hartley Carter By Lee Hartley Carter Fox News
Published
In the world of President Donald Trump, the constant refrain that he "needs to do this" or "must pass that" in the next 200 days misses the point entirely. Trump doesn’t operate within the usual political playbook, and trying to fit him into conventional expectations is a mistake. Advisers often treat him like a typical politician: pass policies, build alliances, show a unified front. Tone it down.  Stop being so…. Well, Trumpian.  But that’s not who he is. And it certainly isn’t what he should do.

Trump’s power lies in owning the story, controlling the narrative’s chaos, and shaking things up in ways no one else can—or would dare to. 

His actions may seem reckless or absurd to some, but they’re often strategic—designed to grab attention, set the agenda, and keep everyone reacting to him. 

WHERE DONALD TRUMP STANDS WITH AMERICANS 15 WEEKS INTO HIS 2ND PRESIDENCY

Let’s think about the events over just the last several days. Trump once again seized the digital spotlight, posting AI-generated images of himself as the pope and a "Star Wars" character, musing about reopening Alcatraz, vacillating on tariffs, and even questioning his adherence to the Constitution. 

Trump posts an AI photo of himself as the pope on Truth Social

President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image of himself as the pope on Truth Social on Friday, May 2, 2025. (@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social)

As expected, the world reacted: some with admiration, others with indignation. His supporters lauded him as a bold disruptor of the status quo, while critics labeled him dangerous, blasphemous, even absurd.

But here’s the crux: if you take every Trump moment at face value, you’re missing the point.

To truly grasp Donald Trump, you need to step back—not just from the headlines, but from the impulse to interpret every word, post, or proposal literally. 

His approach isn’t straightforward. It’s theatrical, rhetorical, and deeply strategic. Parsing his statements is akin to interpreting religious texts. Some see every word as gospel truth. Others find symbolism, guidance, or metaphor. The same spectrum of interpretation applies to Trump.

BROADCAST BIAS: NETWORKS' TAKE ON TRUMP’S 100 DAYS WAS 100% SHOCKING, 0% SURPRISING

If you treat Trump’s words as fixed policy declarations, you’ll find yourself in chaos. But if you view them as part of a broader strategy—to capture attention, steer the conversation, and frame negotiations—you begin to discern the method in the madness.

Consider tariffs. Are they economic policy? Or a pressure tactic? I’d argue they’re the latter—a means to move markets, project toughness, and reset expectations. Or take his musings about running in 2028. Is that a literal campaign launch? Or is he shaping the narrative around leadership, succession, and legacy?

This is Trump’s true power: not in the precision of his plans, but in his ability to control the agenda. He creates noise not to distract, but to dominate. He doesn’t wait to join the conversation—he is the conversation. And in doing so, he forces everyone else to react on his terms.

So, what should Trump do in the next 200 days? The answer is simple: keep doing what he’s doing. The more he challenges conventions, the more he reaffirms his brand as the disruptor who fights for "the everyman." Policy details don’t necessarily matter as much as the message that he is shaking up the establishment and battling an unfair system. 

Success for him isn’t about passing specific bills; it’s about owning the conversation and proving he’s the only one willing to blow things up to get results.

If Trump can continue this strategy—owning the narrative, showing he's fighting for the "little guy," and not over-complicating it—he remains relevant. 

The reality? His core support won’t shift because of policy; it’ll shift if he stops being Trump. So, the next 200 days should be about staying true to his persona, deciding what noise to generate, and letting others scramble to chase his lead.

Ultimately, how you interpret Trump’s actions reveals more about you than about him. If you see him as a menace, every statement becomes a threat. If you see him as a visionary, every statement signals bold change. If you see him as a negotiator, the unpredictability makes perfect sense.

You don’t have to like Trump to understand him. But ignoring the mechanics of how he shapes public discourse is missing the most crucial part of the story.

He’s not just running for office. He’s running the conversation. And in essence, Trump needs to keep doing what he does best—disrupt, distract, and dominate. The rest is just noise.

Lee Hartley Carter is president of Maslansky + Partners, a language strategist, researcher and author of "Persuasion: Convincing Others When Facts Don't Seem to Matter" (TarcherPerigee, September 3, 2019). Follow her on X on @lh_carter.