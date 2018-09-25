Laura Ingraham: Kavanaugh, Democratic emotional extortion and the lessons to be learned

We saw this coming two weeks ago when Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh first appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Rather than mount any serious argument, Democrats and their activist alliees resorted to theatrics and paid, pre-planned protests.

Barnum & Bailey would've been proud!

Unable to stop Kavanaugh based on his judicial record -- which is stellar -- Democrats resorted to the same 11th hour smear-job they tried with my old boss Clarence Thomas 17 years ago.

You all know by now that Dianne Feinstein sat on Dr. Christine Ford's allegation for 6 weeks. Never bringing it to the attention of the Judiciary Committee, until it was leaked. Well, this alleged assault has not been confirmed by ANY of the four other people that she claimed were at the party in question. She was 15, Kavanaugh was 17.

Sunday, a week after the Ford allegation came to light, another decades-old claim surfaced, this time in the New Yorker magazine.

A college classmate of Kavanaugh's, Deborah Ramirez, claims that while a freshman at Yale, he exposed himself to her at a boozy dorm party. Even though she was drinking herself at the time of the alleged incident, so much so that she was slurring her words and "foggy," Ramirez says she saw Kavanaugh pulling up his pants after someone exposed himself to her. -- So it must have been he.

Note that New Yorker authors Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer couched the accusation this way in the title of the article:

"Senate Democrats Investigate a New Allegation of Sexual Misconduct from Brett Kavanaugh's College Years."

So, whatever the Democrats are investigating, it lacks a witness. The New Yorker admists that no one witnessed this alleged incident. In fact, Ms. Ramirez's roomate, who claims that they shared everything, heard nothing of it!

The only person that the dynamic journalistic duo of Farrow and Mayer could find to substantiate the claim, really didn't.

Here's this exchange from CBS This Morning on Monday:

JOHN DICKERSON, CO-ANCHOR: Jane, the corroborating witness, which you says has all the details, including Kavanaugh's name, where did that witness come from and where did that witness get the information about this from, if that person doesn't know Ramirez?

JANE MAYER: NEW YORKER AUTHOR: He remembers it, from, he was in the same dorm. Same little building on Yale's old campus. And he remembers it clearly. I asked him, you know, of course we're going to be very careful.

DICKERSON: Did he see it?

MAYER: No. As I've said, he heard it from someone who was there.

He heard it from someone, from a small little dorm on the old campus. Ohhh! Great reporting.

Enter, Stage Left, the old Gray Lady. The New York Times reports that they spent a week trying to verify the Ramirez story -- interviewing SEVERAL DOZEN people but…

Drumroll please!

"Could find no one with first hand knowledge. Ms. Ramirez herself contacted former Yale classmates asking if they recalled the incident and told some of them that she could not be certain that Mr. Kavanaugh was the one who exposed himself."

But within the span of six days, after consulting with classmates -- and Democrats-- Ramirez magically recovered her hidden memories.

Here's Ronan Farrow on "Good Morning America":

GEORGE STEPHANOPOLUS: Why did she come forward?

RONAN FARROW: She came forward because Senate Democrats began looking at this claim.

Ah hah! Now we know why Feinstein, Schumer, and Gillibrand were so desperately wanting to put off the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing, which the Republicans had originally scheduled for today. They needed their pals in the media to find additional time to find someone --anyone -- who knew Kavanaugh and could level a salacious, outrageous charge against him.

Who is Deborah Ramirez? We don't know all that much about her. She is a registered Democrat who the New Yorker says, works on behalf of "social justice and social change."

Of course, right on cue, Feinstein is now demanding that Thursday's hearing be postponed -- to the third week of...never.

Kavanaugh is defiant - standing his ground - as he told Martha McCallum tonight:

The truth is, I've never sexually assaulted anyone -- in high school or otherwise. I am not questioning, and have not questioned, that perhaps Dr. Ford at some point in her life was sexually assaulted by someone, some place. But what I know is that I've never sexually assaulted anyone.

I want a fair process where I can defend my integrity. I know I am telling the truth. I know my lifelong record. And I am not going to let false accusations drive me out of this process.

I have faith in God and I have faith in the fairness of the American people.

The American people may be fair but the Democratic jackals on the committee are circling.

Here's the exchange between CNN's Jake Tapper and Hawaii Democratic Senator Maize Hirono:

JAKE TAPPER, CNN: Doesn't Kavanaugh have the same presumption of innocence as anyone else in America?

SENATOR MAZIE HIRONO, D-HAWAII: I put his denial in the context of everything that I know about him in terms of how he approaches his cases. As I said, he credibility is already very questionable in my mind and in the minds of a lot of my fellow Judiciary Committee members -- the Democrats.

She gave it all away there. It's not about whether these women have been wronged. Many of them probably have -- It's not about respecting the presumption of innocence, either.

This is about denying Donald Trump a fifth vote on the Supreme Court.

But the Democrats, they should take a breath and recognize the new standard that they are setting here for all nominees going forward.

Are we really suggesting that all aspects of future Democratic nominee's, their high school and college behavior, that should be subjected to scrutiny and investigation? That should be loads of fun.

The Republicans should have held the vote last week as planned. Ken Starr said that a week ago on this program.

They should not have indulged the circus. Had they done so, Justice Kavanaugh would already be settling into his new chambers at the Supreme Court.

And a warning: if he's not confirmed, Republican voters may turn on their party as a result.

Adapted from "The Ingraham Angle" on September 24.