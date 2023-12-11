Expand / Collapse search
The largest fine ever on a Christian college, 4 ways to repeal Obamacare, and more from Fox News Opinion

Fox News Staff
Published
HANNITY – Fox News host criticizes President Biden for his lack of response to several problems facing the U.S., like the ‘inflationary nightmare’ and attacks on U.S. ships. Continue reading…

CRUSADE – Biden just imposed the largest fine ever on a Christian college. Continue reading…

ONE YEAR LATER – Biden fought for Brittney Griner but forgot about Fogel. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – The presidents of Harvard, MIT and UPenn were exposed as dumb, dumber and dumbest. Continue reading…

BOBBY JINDAL – 4 ways to repeal Obamacare. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – A royal Christmas fail. Continue watching…

BLACKOUT – Biden's crazy rush to green energy will push us to endless blackouts. Continue reading…

TOP GUN – F-35 reminds China who’s top gun by shooting down a Houthi cruise missile. Continue reading…

TRUE MEANING OF CHRISTMAS – We all need help occasionally. Even the most privileged among us is lost at times. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

12.10.23

