The largest fine ever on a Christian college, 4 ways to repeal Obamacare, and more from Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

HANNITY – Fox News host criticizes President Biden for his lack of response to several problems facing the U.S., like the ‘inflationary nightmare’ and attacks on U.S. ships. Continue reading…

CRUSADE – Biden just imposed the largest fine ever on a Christian college. Continue reading…

ONE YEAR LATER – Biden fought for Brittney Griner but forgot about Fogel. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – The presidents of Harvard, MIT and UPenn were exposed as dumb, dumber and dumbest. Continue reading…

BOBBY JINDAL – 4 ways to repeal Obamacare. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – A royal Christmas fail. Continue watching…

BLACKOUT – Biden's crazy rush to green energy will push us to endless blackouts. Continue reading…

TOP GUN – F-35 reminds China who’s top gun by shooting down a Houthi cruise missile. Continue reading…

TRUE MEANING OF CHRISTMAS – We all need help occasionally. Even the most privileged among us is lost at times. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…