In just 3 days your life can change for the better. Easter shows how

A little over two years ago on Sunday, Jan. 2, we had a new record high temperature of 72 degrees in Richmond, Virginia. It was still in the 60s that evening when suddenly things changed.

Cold air had been locked to the north for weeks but that all ended as dawn broke on Monday morning. A new storm came from North Carolina and started to bring rain to Virginia. Then the cold air advanced on a biting northeast wind. The result was a freak snowstorm.

Usually when the ground is wet and not particularly cold, snow has a hard time accumulating. But high rates of snowfall can overcome those conditions. And that is exactly what happened. We went from super warm temperatures to a surprising amount of snow.

At my house there was about six inches of snow, but in other places not far away almost a foot of snow fell. In fact, the fast-moving storm closed Interstate 95 for 50 miles between Richmond and Washington, D.C. I had a friend who was stranded for almost 24 hours. All the result of a sudden change in the weather pattern from the previous weeks.

I would have never believed on that warm Sunday night we could have snow and certainly not that it would accumulate to that many inches the very next day.

There can be sudden changes in life. In just a few days your life can change for the better. An unlikely 40 degree shift for your benefit. A good break can turn your whole life around.

David experienced this about 3,000 years ago. He was anointed king but did not become king of Israel. He waited 13 years and then all the sudden that changed. But first he experienced his greatest defeat.

While David was away fighting with his army, the Amalekites attacked Ziklag, where he lived, and burned it to the ground. Then they took away all the women and children. When David and his men returned, they learned their families had been taken. His men were so upset they wanted to kill David.

But God directed David to a servant of an Amalekite who was left behind on the journey because he was sick. He led David to the Amalekites and his army attacked at sunrise. They rescued their families. No one was lost. And they brought back everything that was stolen.

The next day, King Saul was killed in battle. David went to Hebron and was made king. In just three days, David’s life radically changed for the better. His crushing defeat was reversed into a victory. And after 13 years of waiting, he finally became king.

Easter is the ultimate example of how powerfully positive change can happen in just three days.

On Friday, Jesus was unjustly sentenced to death. He was whipped, beaten and had a crown of thorns thrust on to his head. Jesus was then crucified on a cross – the most disgusting, accursed form of death. He suffered terribly and died in agony.

He died not for any wrong he had done but for all the wrongs humanity had done. Jesus took the punishment for all sin; past, present and future. He was perfect but became imperfect, sinless but became sin. His death on the cross provided the way for salvation.

Then on Sunday he rose from the dead, proving his victory over death and sin. Now we can be forgiven by accepting Jesus’ sacrifice for our sins and believing in his resurrection victory. Our imperfection is replaced with Jesus’ perfection and we enter into a personal relationship with God through Jesus Christ.

In just three days horrendous defeat became miraculous victory. Easter means there is nothing in our lives that can’t be changed for the better. God resurrects broken dreams, restores broken relationships, heals broken bodies.

Maybe you have had more than your share of disappointment and heartache. Nothing has gone your way for far too long. You’ve almost lost hope that things could ever change for the better.

It only takes one person recommending you, one key decision in your favor, one God-ordained blessing. And suddenly, everything changes. A good break transforms your life. It can happen in just a few days.

The pain of past defeat is replaced with the joy of today’s victory.