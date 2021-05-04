Joe Concha: It appears that 'wokeness is everywhere,' including the CIA

This article is adapted from Joe Concha's video commentary.

So, have you seen the new CIA recruitment video? Hopefully, our enemies haven’t.

"I am a woman of color. I am a mom. I am a cisgender millennial who's been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder," says the woman at the focus of the "Humans of CIA" video. "I am intersectional but my existence is not a box-checking exercise. I am a walking declaration. A woman whose inflection does not rise at the end of her sentences, suggesting that a question has been asked," she continues.

Yep, you got it. Even our leading spy agency has gone woke.

'WOKE' CIA RECRUITMENT VIDEO RILES UP SOCIAL MEDIA: 'TRULY EMBARRASSING FOR OUR ENTIRE COUNTRY'

Our enemies are probably not exactly shaking in their boots over this one. If you’re ISIS or Al-Qaeda or Hamas or China and you see this—are you scared at this point?

It appears that "wokeness" is everywhere. Yeah, the CIA—that’s disturbing enough, but, also in our media.

Particularly the Washington Post which put out an internal memo to employees essentially saying yeah you can be an activist, which is a big no-no for a journalist, but just don’t be so loud and proud about it.

Now here’s the thing. When you get into journalism you turn in your activist card. It doesn’t exist anymore. You are there to hold the powerful accountable, to speak truth to power without fear or favor to Party.

You can’t kind of get a girl pregnant and you can’t kind of be a journalist in these situations so if you want to be an activist maybe think about going to work at the local Friendly’s or Burger King.

The Washington Post is walking a line here they can't possibly attain for any long period of time because either you’re a journalist or you’re an activist.

You cannot be both.