Joe Concha: Twitter breaks its own rules again as trust in media sinks to new low

Twitter breaks its own rules again! This time for allowing the hacked materials of ordinary citizens to go public.

When we talk about journalism morphing into outright activism in broad daylight if you’re teaching a class, this situation should sit at the top of the syllabus as Exhibit A.

Because here we have a simple situation. There are some folks out there sympathetic to the truckers protesting vaccine mandates in Canada's capital city of Ottawa. So they donated what they could. Some more than others. That’s how charity works.

But here you have reporters, most notably Aaron Davis of the Washington Post, using hacked materials to place those who donated to the truckers into the public domain. That’s something called doxing, and the newspaper that piously has a slogan that declares "democracy dies in darkness" is allowing this to happen, along with Twitter, which is arbitrarily selective when it comes to enforcing its own rules.

Now there are reports that The Washington Post is contacting those who donated less than $50 to the truckers to ask them why they would do such a thing.

Does that sound like journalism to you?

Remember, Twitter blocked sharing the Hunter Biden laptop story that was broken by the New York Post shortly before the 2020 presidential election, and even locked the newspaper's account.

But now the company is perfectly fine with doxing donors to the trucker protests. The company’s new interim CEO meanwhile not available for comment. He’s taking paternity leave "for a few weeks." That’s nice.

So Twitter is now taking the side of the Canadian government and Justin Trudeau. He’s the leader that recently said that any conservatives in his government, including those who are Jewish who support the truckers, are on the side of Nazis. Makes sense right? Bang-up job, everyone.

It's another reason the credibility of the media and Big Tech is going down the toilet.