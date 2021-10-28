Expand / Collapse search
Virginia Governor Race
Published

Joe Concha: McAuliffe, Biden fixate on Trump in desperate attempt to win Virginia race

Former president is all the Democratic Party has at this point

Joe Concha
By Joe Concha | Fox News
Concha: McAuliffe, Biden fixate on Trump in desperate attempt to win Virginia race Video

Concha: McAuliffe, Biden fixate on Trump in desperate attempt to win Virginia race

Fox News contributor Joe Concha discusses the Virginia gubernatorial race and the Democrats’ last-ditch effort to pull out a victory

This article is adapted from Joe Concha's video commentary.

What do you get when you say the name Donald Trump 24 times?

A Joe Biden campaign speech for Terry McAuliffe! 

It’s all the Democratic Party has at this point: Donald J. Trump. Exhibit A came this week when President Biden hopped across the river to Arlington, Virginia where he campaigned for an increasingly desperate McAuliffe.

He's in a dead heat with GOP hopeful Glenn Youngkin in blue Virginia, where a Republican hasn’t won statewide in 12 years. 

U.S. President Joe Biden campaigns for Democratic candidate for governor of Virginia Terry McAuliffe at a rally in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. October 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst 

U.S. President Joe Biden campaigns for Democratic candidate for governor of Virginia Terry McAuliffe at a rally in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. October 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

I repeat: Biden said Trump's name 24 times.

BIDEN BRIEFLY ‘STUMBLES’ DURING SPEECH AT MCAULIFFE RALLY, CRITICS SEIZE

No surprise there. The party certainly has nothing positive to run on. Inflation? Worker shortages? Supply Chain crisis? Rising crime? Don't make me laugh. Afghanistan? Where's that?

But siding with teachers unions over parents? Democrats own that. 

The main question is: Has Biden made life better for those living in the Commonwealth? According to USA Today/Suffolk University, the president is at 41% approval in Virginia, a state he won in 2020 by more than 10 points. 

JOE CONCHA: AS RADICALS SEIZE DEMOCRATIC PARTY, THESE LIBERALS MAY BE THE ONLY VOICE OF REASON LEFT

In a related story, 66% of residents in Virginia say the country is on the wrong track. Virginia’s governor’s race has long been a national bellwether. And desperate times call for desperate measures for McAuliffe, who is now playing the fear game when it comes to COVID and kids. McAuliffe said more than 1,100 children had been hospitalized with COVID in Virginia alone. He was only off by more than 1000. 

FILE PHOTO: Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin speaks during a campaign event in McLean, Virginia, U.S., July 14, 2021. 

FILE PHOTO: Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin speaks during a campaign event in McLean, Virginia, U.S., July 14, 2021.  (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo)

The Washington Post awarded him four Pinocchios, its worst possible score. There is no fifth Pinocchio.

That's why McAuliffe is in such trouble right now in a state he should – on paper, anyway – be cruising in. 

If Democrats lose here, say goodnight to anything resembling the Biden agenda or a Democratic majority on Capitol Hill.

Democratic candidate for governor of Virginia Terry McAuliffe dances onstage next to his wife Dorothy, U.S. President Joe Biden, and Democratic Virginia Lt. Gov. candidate Hala Ayala at a rally in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. October 26, 2021.

Democratic candidate for governor of Virginia Terry McAuliffe dances onstage next to his wife Dorothy, U.S. President Joe Biden, and Democratic Virginia Lt. Gov. candidate Hala Ayala at a rally in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. October 26, 2021. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

Joe Concha is a Fox News contributor and a columnist for The Hill. He joined Fox News as a contributor in 2020