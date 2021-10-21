Joe Concha: As radicals seize Democratic Party, these liberals may be the only voice of reason left

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This article is adapted from Joe Concha's video commentary.

The voices of reason in the Democratic Party are … Bill Maher and Jon Stewart?

The loudest voices on the Blue side of the aisle are folks like Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, N.Y., Ilhan Omar, Minn., Adam Schiff, Calif., and of course, the principled conservatives of The Lincoln Project.

And what's coming out of these folks puts the far into far left.

Defund the police! Free college! Cancel George Washington! And Thomas Jefferson too!

Radicals have taken over the party and control the president. Why else would a "moderate" like President Joe Biden support trillions in new spending, A) without a way to pay for it in any meaningful way, or B) while core inflation is already at a 30-year high and climbing.

Are there any common-sense Democratic supporters left?

Well, there are, but they’re not on Capitol Hill or in the White House – They’re on HBO and Apple TV!

Here's Maher on cancel culture. And it's genius.

"China sees a problem and they fix it. They build a dam. We debate what to rename it. That’s why their airports look like this. And ours look like this," Maher said in March, showing a futuristic-looking Chinese concourse followed by a decrepit LaGuardia Airport sign. "China once put up a 57-story skyscraper in 19 days. They demolished and rebuilt the Sanyuan Bridge in Beijing in 43 hours. We binge watch. They binge build."

And then there's Stewart on the COVID lab leak theory. You know, the theory that was deemed racist by the New York Times lead coronavirus reporter and originally dismissed by almost every news outlet because Trump and Tom Cotton dared to speak of it.

'Oh, my God, there’s a novel respiratory coronavirus overtaking Wuhan, China. What do we do?’ Oh, you know who we could ask? The Wuhan novel respiratory coronavirus lab.’ The disease is the same name as the lab," he told a visibly uncomfortable Stephen Colbert in June.

Stewart also warned the media to stop obsessing over Donald Trump during a recent interview on Trump-obsessed CNN. In a related story, Trump has been out of office for – checks notes – 275 days!

But to the left, saying, "Hey, maybe focus on those in power instead," is a bridge too far.

Bill Maher. Jon Stewart. Once darlings of the left. Now darlings of those with that fleeting gift called common sense.

It's a shame that those with the loudest voices in Congress, and in the White House, and in teachers unions … aren't listening.