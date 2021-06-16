Liberal networks turn blind eye after Jon Stewart goes viral with Wuhan lab-leak theory on 'Late Show'

Jon Stewart caused a firestorm on social media for making an impassioned argument in favor of the Wuhan lab-leak theory on "The Late Show," but his remarks were avoided like the plague itself by the major TV networks.

Appearing for the CBS late-night show's first in-person studio taping since the pandemic began, Stewart shocked the audience by promoting the belief that the coronavirus stemmed from a Chinese coronavirus lab by suggesting it isn't far-fetched, comparing it to an "outbreak of chocolaty goodness near Hershey, Pennsylvania."

"Maybe a steam shovel mated with a cocoa bean… or it's the f---in chocolate factory!" Stewart exclaimed to his pal Stephen Colbert on Monday.

WASHINGTON POST COLUMNIST KNOCKS JON STEWART FOR PUSHING WUHAN LAB-LEAK THEORY: CELEBRITIES AREN'T ‘EXPERTS’

Despite his remarks getting millions of views on Twitter and YouTube, Stewart's comments were completely ignored by CNN, MSNBC, ABC, and NBC, according to Grabien transcripts.

Even CBS whitewashed Stewart's Wuhan commentary, showing a brief clip of his "Late Show" appearance on Tuesday's "CBS This Morning."

"Guest Jon Stewart said we owe a debt of gratitude towards science," CBS News correspondent Meg Oliver said before playing Stewart saying, "Science has in many ways has helped ease the suffering of this pandemic, which was more than likely caused by science."

While the report showed Colbert's dramatic reaction to the remark, CBS News cuts away from the rest of Stewart's remarks and focused on "The Late Show" and its return to normalcy from the pandemic.

After largely dismissing the lab-leak possibility as a "conspiracy theory" throughout the pandemic last year, much of the media is finally acknowledging the validity to the possibility amid recent developments.

However, the little attention Stewart received from the liberal media was mostly negative, including from the Washington Post, which published blistering op-ed urging readers to not "rely" on celebrities like him.

For years, as the former longtime host of "The Daily Show," Stewart was a media darling who was revered by liberal journalists for his political commentary. Even after stepping down from his comedy program, Stewart's media presence continued, largely due to his activism on behalf of 9/11 first responders and veterans.