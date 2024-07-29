Joe Biden 2.0, Opening Ceremonies of the Olympics, and more from Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

HANNITY – Fox News host torpedoes the vice president's 'radical' policies and calls out the crisis at the border. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – What the Opening Ceremonies of the Olympics can teach the Trump campaign. Continue reading…

IMMACULATE KAMALA – America, meet the liberal media's latest creation. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Kamala Harris aided 'the most egregious and dangerous political cover-up in American history'. Continue reading…

BIDEN 2.0 – This needs to be the focus of the campaign. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor postulates the potential health reasons for President Biden's absence. Continue watching…

WINNING – Female athletes just scored fifth ‘W’ against Biden-Harris attempt to rewrite Title IX. Continue reading…

DEI CANDIDATE – Kamala Harris made a career of pretending to be marginalized. Continue reading…

WHAT IF SOMETHING BAD HAPPENS? – Why we shouldn't give in to fear and wait to celebrate. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…