GREG GUTFELD: Kamala Harris aided 'the most egregious and dangerous political cover-up in American history'

So Kamala Harris is the Democratic candidate for president of the United States. I'll give you a second to come to, the border czar who couldn't find our southern border on a map of Texas now wants to be America's commander-in-chief. Kamala couldn't lead a campfire sing along, let alone the country's armed forces, but does that matter? Not to the media.

Now, they would like this framed as a team sport battle. Left versus right, Democrat versus Republican, but in reality, it's the media narrative machine versus reality and that machine is now fully operational. So now, what you'll get is the propagandist image of a competent, inspiring executive, which is meant to cover up the harsh truth of a deceiving incompetent. The strategy is simple; fill the shelf space with lies so there's no room for anything else.

HARRIS REPEATS DEBUNKED CLAIM TRUMP WANTS TO 'BAN' ABORTION DURING FIRST CAMPAIGN RALLY SINCE BIDEN QUIT RACE

Quick, name something Harris has accomplished in the last four years besides building a fort out of empty cartons of boxed wine. You can't. No one can. But the Dems don't care. The machine simply slotted her in where Joe once was. I only hope they wiped it down with Lysol first to get rid of the old man's smell. But to fulfill their goals, there's no way for them to stay in the realm of reality.

As a result, the mainstream media is gearing up to bombard us with a narrative that Kamala is the answer. Amazing, historic, energetic, young and fresh. When the best they could say about Joe was that he was disturbingly lifelike. But the narrative is firmly up against something else, the basket case theory. For as time marches on, we'll see the flaws and the weirdness of Kamala until, holy hell, America sees she's a basket case. And can you actually imagine her delivering a State of the Union, or negotiating with Putin or Kim Jong Un? Hell, they speak better English than she does. After a few sentences from her, the translators would throw up their hands and say, 'I'll take the firing squad now.' Our only hope is after they hear about coconut school buses and venn diagrams, they'll be too confused to bomb us.

DEM VOTERS AT MILWAUKEE RALLY SAY THEY'RE FIRED UP FOR HARRIS: 'UNITED AND ENERGIZED'

So it's Kamala the Savior versus Kamala the basket case. And the goal of the media is to keep you in the first narrative so you don't enter the second. Every Joy, Mika and Joe will read from the same script tattooed on the inside of their eyelids. It'll be the media equivalent of synchronized swimming. A lot of dorks kicking water in your eyes so you don't see that they're drowning. It's exactly what they did with Biden. Try to keep you in the 'he's sharp as a tack' world and not in the 'he's a basket case' world, which, as you know, was a lie Harris herself took part in for almost four years. That should be the focus, not the linguistic linguine. It's that she lied to the American people, aiding the most egregious and dangerous political cover-up in American history.

Then, when the time was right, she took his spot and his money. Now, I do believe the modern media consumer is savvy enough to see this. Certainly you won't fall for it. We've been burned by this stove many times before, the stove being the hoax-inducing media, the stove that told you riots were mostly peaceful, Trump said they were good Nazis, and Joe's the sharpest knife in the drawer. Although, apparently not as sharp as the ones his allies used to stab him in the back with. So remember who burned you last time as you experienced the most orchestrated hoax yet?

MONTAGE: LIBERAL MEDIA TRIES TO DOWNPLAY KAMALA HARRIS' BORDER RESPONSIBILITIES

That Kamala, who has been a punchline for four years, is nothing more than a joke. So as we enter the home stretch, just remember this, it's not Kamala versus Trump. It's fantasy versus reality. And if you fall into the us versus them framework, you lose, because this time it's not just about competing ideologies. This time it's you versus the machine, image versus reality, mostly peaceful versus a burned down city, serious prosecutor versus bailing out felons, Joe Biden is very sharp versus we beat Medicare, cheap fakes versus real dementia.

You need to see this the way you saw Biden. And remember that the same people who will shout in unison that they've never seen anyone as competent, compelling and inspiring as Kamala Harris are the same ones who told you that a demented old man deserves to be the most powerful person on earth. Otherwise, the joke will be on us. And while she may be laughing, trust me, we won't.