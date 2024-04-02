Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Opinion Newsletter

Israel's war of survival, America's woke education, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Sean Hannity: ‘Joe Biden has been a failure’ Video

Sean Hannity: ‘Joe Biden has been a failure’

Fox News host Sean Hannity explains why the 2024 election will be the ‘tipping point’ for the U.S. after four years of President Biden.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

HANNITY – Fox News host explains why the 2024 election will be the ‘tipping point’ for the U.S. after four years of President Biden. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – Israel's war of survival. Continue reading…

YOU DESERVE A BREAK, TODAY – $18 Big Macs and $20 minimum wage, Gavinomics here we come. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – If you tried social protests in a place ruled by Hamas, you'd look at October 7th differently. Continue reading…

OUT OF BOUNDS – Biden could permanently bench female athletes. Continue reading…

LAURA INGRAHAM – Fox News host gives her take on the White House celebrating Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter. Continue watching…

Laura: Meet the constituency the Biden administration is trying to win back Video

BAD EDUCATION – America’s woke education is fueling the mental health crisis. Continue reading…

HARD TO FATHOM – Navy makes shocking aircraft carrier decision while China threat rises. Continue reading…

BATTLE OF THE SEXES – Sorority lawsuit exposes who knows what a woman is. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

04.02.24

This article was written by Fox News staff.