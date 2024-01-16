Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Opinion Newsletter

Iowa's evangelicals, the fraud and death of feminism, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Laura: If Biden were an action figure, he would be 'Gee, I don't want Joe' Video

Laura: If Biden were an action figure, he would be 'Gee, I don't want Joe'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacts to the president's declining popularity on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

LAURA INGRAHAM – Fox News host reacts to the president's declining popularity. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – What did Iowa's evangelicals do? (And why did they do it?) Continue reading…

BOONDOGGLE BUST – Biden's trillion dollar climate agenda is blowing up and John Kerry has a lot to answer for. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Lefties flap their lips about a Trump apocalypse. Continue watching…

TAMMY BRUCE – The fraud and death of feminism will be complete in 2024. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Iowa voters tell ‘The Ingraham Angle’ who they are supporting in the caucuses. Continue watching…

Raymond Arroyo talks to Iowa voters Video

BACK THE BLUE – Pro-criminal policies are putting our cops in the crossfire. Continue reading…

MLK DAY – Happy 95th birthday, Dr. King, and may our interactions today reflect God's love for us all. Continue reading…

CANCELED – Country megastar Morgan Wallen canceled the Cancel Culture mob. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

01.16.24

This article was written by Fox News staff.