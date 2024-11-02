I'm Larry Hogan: This is why I want Maryland's vote for Senate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As governor, I was driven by one guiding principle: help people keep more of their hard-earned money. Over eight years, our administration cut taxes every single year, saving Marylanders $4.7 billion. For working families, retirees, first responders, and small businesses, every bit of relief counts when inflation has driven up the cost of essentials like housing, food, and childcare. With Marylanders dealing with hundreds of new taxes and fees–and more on the way–I am committed to bringing a pro-taxpayer approach to Washington.

My opponent, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, has made it clear she will be a rubber stamp for the tax-and-spend agenda. She is campaigning on a pledge to raise Social Security taxes–including for the middle class–which would cost Marylanders billions. These increases not only jeopardize jobs and decrease wages; they also lead to even higher prices for consumers.



I’ll work across party lines to make life more affordable. I’ll fight to deliver real tax relief, starting with expanding the child tax credit and earned income tax credit to help working families. We must stop inflation-fueled tax hikes by indexing housing gains and Social Security taxes and reauthorizing a higher standard deduction. And while my opponent supports keeping the cap on the state and local tax deduction (SALT), I will work to repeal it. My approach is simple: focus on solutions that deliver direct relief to Marylanders, not more tax hikes or red tape.

The housing affordability crisis also demands urgent action. Our administration built over 28,000 affordable units and made record investments in workforce housing. In the Senate, I’ll continue to push for affordable homeownership by eliminating excessive regulations and supporting bipartisan policies to build more homes for working families. It’s time to expedite streamline regulations and ensure local governments have the resources to address this crisis.

Health care costs are another area where we need to get past the partisanship and take meaningful action. While Washington bickered, we lowered Marylanders' premiums by 30% through innovative models. As Senator, I’ll work to bring down healthcare prices by increasing competition, transparency, and choice, holding middlemen accountable for price gouging, and fighting to reverse the Biden administration’s disastrous Medicare Advantage cuts.

Education should open doors, not close them. As governor, I worked to make education affordable by preventing tuition hikes and expanding scholarships for community college students as well as a highly successful school-choice program for lower-income families. For her part, my opponent opposes school choice and won’t even support public charter schools. In the Senate, I’ll continue to advocate for tax credits, scholarship accounts, and more flexibility with 529 plans, giving families the resources they need to afford a quality education.

Lastly, we need to rein in excessive government spending, unaffordable regulations, and mandates that only raise the cost of energy, food, and household items. As governor, we turned a record $5.1 billion deficit into a $5.5 billion surplus by eliminating burdensome regulations and working across the aisle to enact responsible fiscal policies. In the Senate, I will stand against reckless spending and push for a balanced approach to bringing down the cost of everyday essentials.

These aren’t Republican or Democratic ideas—they’re just common sense. I am not going to worry about which side of the aisle an idea comes from, or wait for marching orders from the party bosses on what I can support. My main test will be: Will it bring real economic relief to hardworking Maryland families?

Marylanders face real economic headwinds right now. My opponent’s agenda would only add to their struggles, and to the gridlock in Washington.



I will work across party lines to deliver for Maryland, just as I always have. Because let’s face it – one party alone can’t fix this mess. Washington has enough talkers. It is time to cut through the partisan B.S. and get the job done.